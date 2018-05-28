Spencer Pratt 'Starstruck' After Meeting Ben Affleck: 'This Is a Real Legend'

Spencer Pratt just had a major fangirl moment — and he’s not afraid to admit it.

Pratt, 34, ran into Ben Affleck while out in Los Angeles on Monday and quickly took to social media to share the chance run-in with the world.

“Dang! Oh my God, actually I have chills in real life,” he said in the clip. “First time I’ve ever been real starstruck — besides Taylor Swift last weekend — sorry to do this to you on family day.”

Affleck, 45, was all smiles in the video and laughed along as Pratt gushed over him.

“This is a real legend, he had a great attitude,” Pratt continued. “Trippin’.”

“Thank you brother,” Affleck responded.

The Hills alum captioned the clip, “Starstruck playa.”

Affleck is back in L.A. after spending the last few months shooting his upcoming film Triple Frontier in Hawaii.

On Friday, the actor celebrated the last day of filming with a photo of an idyllic sunset.

“That’s a wrap! Thank you for the phenomenal hospitality and incredible experience #Hawaii,” he captioned the shot.

In April, Affleck threw the film’s cast and crew a traditional Hawaiian luau.

Around 500 people enjoyed the celebration, which included a full roasted pig pit at the venue. Entertainment included fire dancers, as well as a three-piece Hawaiian band, and Affleck provided shuttle service for all of the cast and crew.

“Ben has been planning this luau for weeks,” a source told PEOPLE. “He wanted to do it for everyone as the shoot has been rough with 14 days of rain and training.”

Affleck’s girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, also visited him on set, with the two spotted holding hands in Honolulu in March.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Affleck and the producer, 37, are “very much still together.” Another source said the couple is “not rushing anything,” but that they “enjoy each other’s company” and “are in a committed relationship.”