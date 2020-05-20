Kristin Cavallari announced the end of her E! reality show a month after she and Jay Cutler filed for divorce

Spencer Pratt Prays for Kristin Cavallari to Return to The Hills After Very Cavallari Ends

Spencer Pratt is praying to the reality TV gods.

After Kristin Cavallari announced the end of her E! series Very Cavallari after three seasons, Pratt, 36, reposted the news on his Instagram Story, writing, "K Cavi leaving her show on E! Say a prayer she's coming to #thehills."

In the next slide, he jokingly said a prayer while holding up a Taylor Swift mug.

"I just want to talk to God real quick," he said. "Dear God and everyone watching this, please add to this prayer. We'd all love for Kristin Cavallari to join The Hills: New Beginnings, so let's put that out there into the universe, multiverse. Thanks, God."

Cavallari, 33, broke the news to her followers on Tuesday, a month after she and her husband Jay Cutler, 36, announced their divorce.

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with 'Very Cavallari,'" she captioned an Instagram photo of herself filming a confessional on the show. "I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys."

Although the show primarily focused on Cavallari running her business, Uncommon James, it also illuminated the ups and downs of the couple's marriage. Sources also recently told PEOPLE there was friction between Cavallari and Cutler behind-the-scenes.

Cavallari made her reality TV debut as a teenager on MTV's Laguna Beach, which aired from 2004 to 2006, then later joined the cast of The Hills spinoff, which aired from 2006 to 2010.

The rebooted Hills: New Beginnings premiered on MTV in 2019 with much of the original cast minus Cavallari, who was unable to join in part due to her E! contract, and Lauren Conrad. But she has stayed close with many of her former costars, including Pratt, his wife Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge.

"They have good hearts, they're not affected by everything, and they're just good people," Cavallari told PEOPLE earlier this year after Montag and Patridge made a guest appearance on Very Cavallari. "I think that we've all learned a lot from our experiences. We're all moms now, and all of that just plays into becoming an amazing woman. I really stand by that they're both really great people and I'm proud to call them friends."

Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood production in March, Cavallari confirmed that she was set to make a guest appearance on season 2 of The Hills reboot. It's unclear whether she has been able to shoot the cameo yet.