Spencer Pratt Jokes Brody Jenner Was a 'Hostage' to Ex Kaitlynn Carter During Their Relationship

At least one person saw Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter’s split coming: their The Hills: New Beginnings costar Spencer Pratt.

Pratt, 35, addressed the reality stars’ break-up after one year of marriage on his podcast with wife Heidi Montag, joking that Jenner was a “hostage” when he was with Carter.

“I’m not surprised,” Pratt said on the latest episode of the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast. “I think season 2 we’re going to get to see real Brody… I think he’s [going to have] way more fun. He’s way less intense. I feel like he has a lot going on, so I just hope we get to see relaxed Brody, having fun, barbecue, for real Brody.”

Pratt added, “So that I look forward to. I think there’ll be a lot of success in Brody. I feel like I said it that he almost was like a hostage, it felt like he was trying to tell me, ‘Get me out, get me out.’ ”

A rep for Jenner, 35, and Carter, 30, told PEOPLE on Friday that the couple had called it quits just one year after their intimate Indonesian wedding.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, said.

“They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Carter were not legally married, as they never made their union official.

While Montag, 32, did admit on their podcast that she “didn’t really” see their split coming, she did say she found it “fascinating” that the couple commented on her marriage to Pratt amid the dissolution of their own.

“It’s fascinating that I felt like they tried to say digs at us about marriage and certain things on the show, and it’s like, we’ve been together for almost 13 years. We have been through multiple reality TV shows, and you’re being weird about us?” she said.

Montag also noted that she believed some of Jenner and Carter’s problems stemmed from the fact that he openly said on the show that they were in an open relationship, while Carter preferred to keep details private.

“Reality TV is hard and I don’t wish bad on any relationship,” Montag said. “I think all relationships are hard and you always want the best and sometimes the best is not being with that person. So for them, If that’s what’s best for them, then I think that I fully support that and I hope they both find true happiness and love or whatever they’re looking for.”

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Carter “have had issues for years” that were only exacerbated by The Hills: New Beginnings.

“It got so bad that Kaitlynn had actually moved out before they started filming, but then moved back in,” the source said. “Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage. And it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”

A second source told PEOPLE that Carter’s desire to have children was also a factor in the split, as she thought Jenner would change his mind – but he didn’t.

Cracks in the couple’s marriage played out over season one of The Hills: New Beginnings, including an incident in which Carter confronted Jenner about the status of their union after he appeared to get a lap dance at a club.

“You said to her last night that we had an open relationship,” she told him as Jenner rubbed his face in annoyance. “We’re not talking about this anymore,” he fired back.

Jenner proposed in 2016 three years after they met, and they wed in front of 50 family members and friends at the Nihi Sumba resort off the coast of Indonesia.