Spencer Pratt Wants Cody Simpson on The Hills, Doesn’t 'Believe’ Kaitlynn Carter Dated Miley Cyrus

The Hills: New Beginnings could be looking at a new addition — if it was up to Spencer Pratt, that is.

The reality star, 36, and wife Heidi Pratt, attended the Marriage Boot Camp 100th episode celebration in Hollywood Thursday, where he revealed to PEOPLE who he wants to see appear on the next season of the show.

When asked if there was anybody Pratt would like to include in the show from his inner circle, Pratt quickly replied, “Definitely Cody Simpson.”

Pratt even added that he’s already “manifesting it” in regards to trying to persuade Miley Cyrus‘ new love interest to join.

Before Cyrus was linked to Simpson, she had a whirlwind romance with Hills star, Kaitlynn Carter, who had then recently split from husband Brody Jenner in August.

However, Pratt — who also questioned the timeline of Carter and Cyrus‘ relationship in early September — continues to believe that their romance may not have been real.

“So we know they were actually together at one time? Ever?” he said, seemingly referencing the former couple.

Adding, “I mean I’m just saying, I don’t believe anything…. It seemed very suspicious to me.”

Now that Jenner and Carter split, Pratt shared that his costar “looks pretty dang happy with his new life.”

In August, Pratt addressed the reality stars’ break-up after one year of marriage on his podcast joking that Jenner was a “hostage” when he was with Carter.

“I’m not surprised,” Pratt said on the episode of the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast. “I think season 2 we’re going to get to see real Brody… I think he’s [going to have] way more fun. He’s way less intense. I feel like he has a lot going on, so I just hope we get to see relaxed Brody, having fun, barbecue, for real Brody.”

He added, “So that I look forward to. I think there’ll be a lot of success in Brody. I feel like I said it that he almost was like a hostage, it felt like he was trying to tell me, ‘Get me out, get me out.'”

While speaking with PEOPLE at the Marriage Boot Camp event, Pratt echoed a similar sentiment.

“He looks like the old Brody that you know, I kept wondering where he was for 12 episodes,” he said. “At least I feel like [Brody] has a chance to be real on season 2.”

The second season of The Hills: New Beginnings does not yet have a release date.