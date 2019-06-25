Spencer Pratt Calls Sister Stephanie 'Fake as Hell' as The Hills Returns

The premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings wasn’t exactly a new beginning for Spencer Pratt and his sister Stephanie.

While live-tweeting the show on Monday night, Spencer — who has long had a strained relationship with his sibling — shared memes poking fun at Stephanie, at one point calling her “fake as hell.”

Spencer, 35, first shared a photo of Hills costar Audrina Patridge looking annoyed, captioning it, “Me trying to get along with Stephanie.”

The next meme showed the reality star downing a drink as the caption read, “Stephanie: says literally anything.”

“Stephanie and her accent have a lot in common… they’re both fake as hell,” read a third tweet, while a fourth said, “Can’t wait to reconnect, Stephanie — just make sure you stay 20 feet away at all time.”

In April, Stephanie, 33, revealed on her iHeartRadio Pratt Cast podcast that she is “not on speaking terms” with her brother and his wife Heidi Pratt, who is also starring on the Hills reboot. In a later episode, she also accused Spencer of setting off her depression, saying, “Most of the really bad times where I end up in a hospital is something triggered by Spencer.”

“We are not on good terms,” she said. “We are not on speaking terms. I do not consider them my family.”

“No one knows the real Heidi,” she claimed. “Before The Hills: New Beginnings, my mom, my brother and I all sat down and we said we will not let this ruin our family again. I’m done. I don’t care. I’m not protecting them anymore.”

She continued, “I’m also not going to pretend that Spencer and Heidi are good people like I was doing for most of the series for my parents. … For the s— they have done to me recently, I’m done. This is why I moved to London. I cannot live near them, They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde ’til they die so if they say this sky is black, all of us are morons for saying it’s blue.”

“I’m confident and secure enough in myself to not pussyfoot around them,” she added. “I’m done. I’m going to expose them for who they are.”

On Twitter Monday night, Spencer poked fun at the situation, writing: “Not going to comment on my relationship with Stephanie because she could be on a podcast right now.”

Following Stephanie’s comments, Heidi said on her own podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, that she found her sister-in-law’s comments “heartbreaking.”

“I had a lot of on-Hills drama with a family member and that was very challenging and heartbreaking,” she said without mentioning Stephanie by name. “I felt like there were some very below-the-belt, nasty comments that weren’t even true.”

“You do need to have boundaries,” she continued. “Family, not family, friends… There’s no way I’m not standing up for myself and my family.”

Spencer echoed his wife’s sentiments, saying on the podcast, “Heidi’s not playing.”

“If you think you’re going to walk on my sweet little angel, you have something coming your way,” he added.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.