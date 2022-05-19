MTV previously canceled The Hills: New Beginnings in January after two seasons

Spencer Pratt Calls His The Hills Costars 'Hot Garbage' amid Reports of a Reboot with New Cast

Spencer Pratt is making it known how he really feels about his former The Hills: New Beginnings costars.

MTV is rebooting the beloved franchise with an all-new cast, PEOPLE has confirmed (as first reported by Deadline). The news comes four months after the The Hills: New Beginnings' cancellation after two seasons this past January.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pratt, 38, reacted to the reboot news in a new TikTok set to the original Hills theme song, "Unwritten" by Natasha Beddingfield.

"We've got breaking news — The Hills reboot with a new cast has been greenlit," he began. "I cannot confirm or deny that I may end up narrating the series. Most likely, I'll probably just be the host of the after-show. That's what I'm manifesting with my crystals."

Pratt then took the opportunity to diss his former cast mates.

"But, you know, I'm excited because the cast I was involved with was hot garbage," he added. "So, I look forward to this new cast, who probably deserve to be on television."

Pratt's Hills costars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Hills originally premiered on MTV in 2006 as a spinoff to Laguna Beach centered on Lauren Conrad.

Pratt's now-wife, Heidi (Montag) Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port joined Conrad to form the show's main cast. When Conrad, 36, left during season 5, her former Laguna Beach costar Kristin Cavallari took over as the series lead through its sixth and final season.

Years after The Hills wrapped in 2010, MTV brought the series back in 2019 as The Hills: New Beginnings. The sequel show featured several returning stars, like Brody Jenner and Justin "Bobby" Brescia, alongside newcomers including Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee.

The Hills New Beginnings Credit: Ellen von Unwerth/MTV

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the time of its cancellation, sources said "new iterations" of The Hills "are still in the works." Previous seasons of The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings are available to stream on Paramount+.

MTV has had success in rebooting old franchises. The most notable example is its Jersey Shore sequel Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered in 2018 and features all original cast members except for Sammi Giancola.