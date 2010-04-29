Spencer Pratt and Snooki’s Ex Team Up for Dating Show

Since getting dumped by Snooki in a voicemail, Emilio Masella, a Gold’s Gym trainer, isn’t at home mending a broken heart. In fact, he’s jumping right back into the dating game with the help of another reality TV star: Spencer Pratt.

The Hills star’s production company, Pratt Productions, is teaming up with Masella on a new dating show, Fist Pumping for Love, which will follow Snooki’s ex as he travels the country “in search of love.”

“It is the perfect partnership for me as a growing player in reality television,” Pratt said in a statement released Thursday, adding that if you don’t know Emilio, 21, “You haven’t seen nothing yet.”

“I am tired of these fake Italian girls,” says Masella, who dated the controversial Jersey Shore star (real name Nicole Polizzi) for four months. “I want a real guid-ette who can speak Italian, so we are prepared to take my search from Hollywood, Calif., to the streets of Howard Beach in Queens, N.Y.”