'Greek' Fans, Get Excited! Spencer Grammer Says She Would Love to Do a Reboot

"I'm trying," she tells PEOPLE of bringing her ABC Family dramedy about college life back. "I would totally do another one"

By
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 27, 2022 11:36 AM
Kelsey Grammer in 2022
Spencer Grammer.

It's been 11 years since Spencer Grammer starred as sorority sister Casey Cartwright on the beloved TV show Greek, but she says she would return to it (in some capacity) in a heartbeat if there were a revival.

"I would totally do another one," she tells PEOPLE of the ABC Family dramedy about life among sororities and fraternities at a major university. "Are you kidding? It would be so fun," she says.

Grammer, 39, who has since voiced the character of Summer Smith in Rick & Morty for the past nine years, and is currently starring in the Lifetime holiday movie The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, says the key to a successful reboot is getting the original gang back together.

"I think it just has to be the right story," she says. "I think it has to be done really well, and I think you have to get everybody on board. That's the thing that's going to be hard. But if you pay everybody enough, they'll do it."

Grammer says she looks back on Greek as the role that truly changed her life. "I feel like that was really the opportunity that launched me into so many of the other opportunities that I've had," she says. "It was really the moment that I knew I could make a career of this crazy acting job. We also did the show for so many years. Honestly, we did 76 episodes of that show, which is staggering."

Image
Grammer and the rest of her Greek cast in 2016. ABC/Everett

Grammer, who's the daughter of Frasier star Kelsey Grammer (her costar in The 12 Days of Christmas Eve) notes that though Greek changed her career path, it didn't actually change her day-to-day that much.

"I mean, I am very different than that character in real life," she says. "So I didn't get recognized that often. I was playing the All-American girl next door, but all my life I've really been more of a goth chick." It also helped that she and her costars weren't posting their every move online.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"We didn't really have social media," she says. "Instagram started when we were finishing out last season, basically. So we missed that whole kind of famous thing. I think that for me, my private life is different than my public life, and I think a lot of people now, your private and your public life are one and the same."

Read more about Kelsey and Spencer Grammer in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on stands now.

Related Articles
We May Get A 'Frasier' Reboot!
Kelsey Grammer Shares Secrets of the 'Frasier' Revival — and Why David Hyde Pierce Isn't Returning
Kelsey and Spencer Grammer
How Kelsey Grammer and Daughter Spencer's Christmas Movie Helped Heal Their Strained Relationship
KELSEY GRAMMER
The Murder of Kelsey Grammer's 18-Year-Old Sister in 1975 Still Haunts Him: 'It's Always with You'
Spencer Grammer
Spencer Grammer Shares What Happened When She Was Stabbed in 2020: 'Everybody Else Got It Wrong'
Kelsey Grammer attends the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Neil Diamond at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kelsey Grammer's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Jude Gordon Grammer, Mason Olivia Grammer and Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer Says His Relationships with His 7 Kids 'Has Never Been Better'
Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kelsey Grammer's Wife? All About Kayte Walsh
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Matthew Modine Says He's Helped Young 'Stranger Things' Cast Deal with 'Rollercoaster' of Fame
DANNY PINTAURO rollout
Danny Pintauro of 'Who's the Boss?' Returns to Acting After Tabloid Outing, Addiction and Rejection 'Trauma'
Billy Ray Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to 'Soulmate' Firerose: 'It's a Happy, Pure Love'
Emily Blunt Says She’d Do a Devil Wears Prada Sequel ‘in a Heartbeat’
Emily Blunt Says She'd Do a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel 'in a Heartbeat': 'It's So Fun'
Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackman 'Gave Me Good Advice' for Singing and Dancing in 'Spirited'
Joey Lawrence Masked Singer
Joey Lawrence Teases New Show with Brothers Matthew and Andrew Following 'Masked Singer' Appearance
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
Siesta Key Juliette and Kelsey
Juliette Porter Says Kelsey Owens 'Wasn't Fired' from 'Siesta Key' : 'Two Sides to Every Story'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Actor Brian Cranston (L) and actor/race car driver Frankie Muniz (R) pose at the press conference for Muniz' new racing team Pacific Coast Motor Sports at the Universal City Hard Rock Cafe on January 30, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Frankie Muniz Teases a Possible 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival — Written by Costar Bryan Cranston!