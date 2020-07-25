Spencer Grammer Is 'Fine' After an Incident While Trying to Break Up a Fight at N.Y.C. Restaurant

Actress Spencer Grammer is "fine" after an incident at a New York City restaurant on Friday evening.

Spencer, the 36-year-old daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer, and a friend confronted a drunken man with a knife, according to The New York Post which reported that Spencer and her friend, Jan Phillip Mueller, were “either eating there or just passing by” the East Village restaurant, which was set up for outdoor dining when the intoxicated man became violent.

Her father Kelsey tells PEOPLE that the Rick and Morty actress "was not slashed" during the incident.

"There are elements of truth to the story but Spencer was not slashed; she is fine," the actor says. A rep for Spencer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"While trying to intervene in an altercation the perpetrator struck a victim in the right lower back, causing a laceration. The complainant was removed to Bellevue Hospital. No arrests have been made," a spokesperson for the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE.

“Everyone jumped out of their seats. About 15 people maybe. Everyone was trying to pull them apart,” a witness named David told The Post, adding, “It looked like there was a full-on brawl.”

Other witnesses told ABC7 that the incident began when the man approached the restaurant demanding to be served alcohol. When the restaurant refused to serve him a drink, the situation became tense.

NBC New York reported that the NYPD confirmed injuries to a 36-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man. Two law enforcement sources confirmed Grammer's identity to the outlet.