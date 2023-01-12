Who Went Home So Far on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

01 of 05 Kate Gosselin: First recruit to leave Pete Dadds/FOX The first episode of Fox's new reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test saw 16 celebrities show up to answer the call of duty. However, by the end of the episode, four of them were already gone. Kate Gosselin was the first to go in the premiere episode due to an injury after being tasked with falling backward out of a helicopter into open water.



"I landed right on my neck and I screamed when I landed because it was absolute ridiculous pain," the Kate Plus 8 star told PEOPLE after exiting the competition.



She was loaded into the ambulance in a neck brace and driven away before she could even complete the first day. The injury forced the mom of eight out of the competition.

02 of 05 Dr. Drew Pinsky: Second recruit to leave Pete Dadds/FOX Although Dr. Drew Pinsky survived the backwards helicopter plunge, he went to the medic complaining of a headache and nausea after spending 14 hours in the desert. The Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew star suffered severe dehydration, ultimately becoming the second recruit to leave — as he was "medically withdrawn" from the course in the first episode.

03 of 05 Tyler Florence: Third recruit to leave Pete Dadds/FOX As Day 2 began, the recruits were tasked with crossing a 300-foot-wide canyon on a single wire, 200 feet off the ground (similar to a tightrope). Tyler Florence admitted to having "real reservations about doing this" when it was his turn to cross. Further contributing to his doubts, he admitted that he had promised his wife for her birthday that he wouldn't hurt himself. Therefore, the chef became the first recruit to voluntarily withdraw from the competition— and the third recruit to leave.

04 of 05 Montell Jordan: Fourth recruit to leave Pete Dadds/FOX The recruits were faced with a third task, simultaneously marking their first combat task: they had to fight one of the DS agents who donned a red, padded suit for the occasion. Montell Jordan was one of many recruits who were checked out by the medic after fighting. The R&B star was medically withdrawn from the training after suffering a suspected broken thumb —marking the fourth to exit the competition.