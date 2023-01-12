Who Went Home So Far on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

Here's a guide to the celebrity "recruits" who went home on Fox's new boot camp-style reality series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. (Unlike most reality shows, exiting this competition doesn't happen by elimination. The only way the "recruits" can leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the agents.)

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 10:45 AM
01 of 05

Kate Gosselin: First recruit to leave

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Kate Gosselin. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Pete Dadds/FOX

The first episode of Fox's new reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test saw 16 celebrities show up to answer the call of duty. However, by the end of the episode, four of them were already gone.

Kate Gosselin was the first to go in the premiere episode due to an injury after being tasked with falling backward out of a helicopter into open water.

"I landed right on my neck and I screamed when I landed because it was absolute ridiculous pain," the Kate Plus 8 star told PEOPLE after exiting the competition.

She was loaded into the ambulance in a neck brace and driven away before she could even complete the first day. The injury forced the mom of eight out of the competition.

02 of 05

Dr. Drew Pinsky: Second recruit to leave

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Dr. Drew. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Pete Dadds/FOX

Although Dr. Drew Pinsky survived the backwards helicopter plunge, he went to the medic complaining of a headache and nausea after spending 14 hours in the desert.

The Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew star suffered severe dehydration, ultimately becoming the second recruit to leave — as he was "medically withdrawn" from the course in the first episode.

03 of 05

Tyler Florence: Third recruit to leave

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Tyler Florence. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Pete Dadds/FOX

As Day 2 began, the recruits were tasked with crossing a 300-foot-wide canyon on a single wire, 200 feet off the ground (similar to a tightrope).

Tyler Florence admitted to having "real reservations about doing this" when it was his turn to cross. Further contributing to his doubts, he admitted that he had promised his wife for her birthday that he wouldn't hurt himself.

Therefore, the chef became the first recruit to voluntarily withdraw from the competition— and the third recruit to leave.

04 of 05

Montell Jordan: Fourth recruit to leave

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Montell Jordan. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Pete Dadds/FOX

The recruits were faced with a third task, simultaneously marking their first combat task: they had to fight one of the DS agents who donned a red, padded suit for the occasion.

Montell Jordan was one of many recruits who were checked out by the medic after fighting. The R&B star was medically withdrawn from the training after suffering a suspected broken thumb —marking the fourth to exit the competition.

05 of 05

Jamie Lynn Spears: Fifth recruit to leave

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Jamie Lynn Spears. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Pete Dadds/FOX

Episode 3, titled "Mindset," saw the exit of Jamie Lynn Spears, who tearfully decided to hand in her bracelet as a result of just that: her mindset.

The mom of two chose to withdraw from the competition because she missed her children, daughters Maddie and Ivy.

"Not only do I just love them and want to be with them, but also being away from them like this, even just for myself, it makes me feel like a crap mom, you know? They didn't ask for their mom to be gone," Spears told the cameras of her decision to leave.

