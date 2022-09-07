Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin and More Stars Test Their Survival Skills in 'Special Forces'

An all-star cast of celebrities will have their work cut out for them in an upcoming FOX reality show.

The network announced its forthcoming Special Forces: The Ultimate Test series on Wednesday, which is set to be a rather intense celebrity social experiment. Per a description from FOX, several major household names were recruited to participate in "some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process."

The featured stars won't face votes or eliminations with each passing week. In fact, the goal is purely survival as their physical, mental and emotional resilience is put to the test.

The cast is comprised of Danny Amendola (former NFL star), Melanie "Mel B" Brown (Spice Girls), Hannah Brown (The Bachelorette), Tyler Florence (celebrity chef), Kate Gosselin (Jon & Kate Plus 8), Dwight Howard (NBA star), Montell Jordan (famed pastor and R&B star), Gus Kenworthy (Olympic freestyle skier), Nastia Liukin (Olympic gymnast), Carli Lloyd (former soccer player), Beverley Mitchell (7th Heaven), Kenya Moore (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Mike Piazza (former MLB star), Dr. Drew Pinsky (Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew), Anthony Scaramucci (former Trump aide) and Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101).

"Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials.

"It's an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world," Wade continued, "and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities."

Viewers will see the 16 selected stars endure a series of demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Remi Adeleke — all of whom are an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. The cast's only way out is to either forfeit due to failure or potential injury or be forced out by the agents.

The upcoming series is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr, and Becky Clarke additionally serve as executive producers.

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test is slated to premiere in January 2023.