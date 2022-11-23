Entertainment TV Jamie Lynn Spears Joined 'Special Forces' Show to 'Prove I'm Worth Something' Beyond Famous Sister's Shadow In an exclusive sneak peek at the Fox reality series, Spice Girls singer Mel B processes the trauma of alleged abuse, and RHOA star and singer mom Kenya Moore fears she's putting her safety at risk By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 23, 2022 11:34 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Jamie-Lynn Spears is getting personal in a new upcoming reality show. In an exclusive preview of Fox's Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, Spears join other celebs including the Spice Girls' Melanie "Mel B" Brown, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and former NFL star Danny Amendola in opening up about the reason why they chose to participate in the military boot camp-style reality show. "These celebrities will step into our world, the world of shock and pain," a Directing Staff agent says while introducing the show. For her part, 31-year-old Spears gets so physically taxed at one point she spits up liquid during a task. She explains her motivation for challenging herself so intensely: "Growing my sister [Britney Spears] became worldwide famous. I guess I just wanna like [proving that] I'm just like worth something." FOX Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin and More Stars Test Their Survival Skills in 'Special Forces' Elsewhere during "grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process," 47-year-old Mel B throws herself out of a helicopter, former MLB star Mike Piazza submerges himself in water and NBA alum Dwight Howard walks on a tightrope in between mountains. Mel B explains that for "10 years I was in a really abusive relationship, this is about taking back my own power." Adds Howard, 36: "I wanna test the limit of who I am." A visibly emotional Amendola, 37, says: "Probably the idea of this course was about what I could get out of it and how it's all about what I could give." An agent reminds the celebs, though, that "this is not an adventure race, no one's coming to save you. We will suffer together — that's the only way through." FOX After Moore, 51, is seen standing by the edge of a mountain, putting her faith in the hands of a costar and saying, "I have a child, don't let me down," an agent asks, "All of you have what it takes physically to do this, do you have what it takes mentally?" Another agent warns, "If you should die, that's nature way of saying you fail." Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the 'Toughest Test of Their Lives' in Boot Camp Reality Series According to Fox, the stars won't face votes or eliminations each week. Instead, survival is the goal: "No prize, no ego, no holding back." FOX Other celebs joining Special Forces in the show's debut season include Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, celebrity chef Tyler Florence, "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan, 7th Heaven star Beverley Mitchell, Celebrity Rehab's Dr. Drew Pinsky, former Trump White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci and Olympic gold medalists Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin and Carli Lloyd. "Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials. "It's an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world," Wade continued, "and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Special Forces: The Ultimate Test is slated to premiere on Jan. 4, 2023, on Fox.