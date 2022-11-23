Jamie Lynn Spears Joined 'Special Forces' Show to 'Prove I'm Worth Something' Beyond Famous Sister's Shadow

Jamie-Lynn Spears is getting personal in a new upcoming reality show.

In an exclusive preview of Fox's Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, Spears join other celebs including the Spice Girls' Melanie "Mel B" Brown, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and former NFL star Danny Amendola in opening up about the reason why they chose to participate in the military boot camp-style reality show.

"These celebrities will step into our world, the world of shock and pain," a Directing Staff agent says while introducing the show.

For her part, 31-year-old Spears gets so physically taxed at one point she spits up liquid during a task. She explains her motivation for challenging herself so intensely: "Growing my sister [Britney Spears] became worldwide famous. I guess I just wanna like [proving that] I'm just like worth something."

FOX

Elsewhere during "grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process," 47-year-old Mel B throws herself out of a helicopter, former MLB star Mike Piazza submerges himself in water and NBA alum Dwight Howard walks on a tightrope in between mountains.

Mel B explains that for "10 years I was in a really abusive relationship, this is about taking back my own power."

Adds Howard, 36: "I wanna test the limit of who I am."

A visibly emotional Amendola, 37, says: "Probably the idea of this course was about what I could get out of it and how it's all about what I could give."

An agent reminds the celebs, though, that "this is not an adventure race, no one's coming to save you. We will suffer together — that's the only way through."

FOX

After Moore, 51, is seen standing by the edge of a mountain, putting her faith in the hands of a costar and saying, "I have a child, don't let me down," an agent asks, "All of you have what it takes physically to do this, do you have what it takes mentally?"

Another agent warns, "If you should die, that's nature way of saying you fail."

According to Fox, the stars won't face votes or eliminations each week. Instead, survival is the goal: "No prize, no ego, no holding back."

FOX

Other celebs joining Special Forces in the show's debut season include Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, celebrity chef Tyler Florence, "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan, 7th Heaven star Beverley Mitchell, Celebrity Rehab's Dr. Drew Pinsky, former Trump White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci and Olympic gold medalists Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin and Carli Lloyd.

"Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials.

"It's an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world," Wade continued, "and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test is slated to premiere on Jan. 4, 2023, on Fox.