Southern Charm’s Shep Rose Shuts Down Former Costar Thomas Ravenel for Supporting Trump

Shep Rose pointed out two of Donald Trump's scandals after Thoms Ravenel voiced support for the incumbent president on Twitter

Shep Rose is calling out one of his former Southern Charm costars for supporting Donald Trump.

Rose, 40, responded to a recent tweet from Thomas Ravenel that said Trump is "fighting his ass off to save the American dream."

"Good to see you using your degree from trump university! You know. The American Dream he sold to people then had to settle for 25 mill for bilking a bunch of people," Rose responded on Twitter, referencing the Trump Organization-operated real estate training program that ceased operations in 2010.

The university was declared fraudulent by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in 2018 when the $25 million settlement between Trump and former students was finalized, USA Today previously reported.

"But at least he has his charity," Rose added in his tweet. "Wait a sec. he stole from that as well and had to pay 2 mill. #Conman"

Last December, Trump was ordered to pay $2 million to eight different charities "for illegally misusing charitable funds at the Trump Foundation for political purposes," the New York Attorney General's office said in a press release at the time. The Trump Foundation was forced to shut down because of misconduct.

Rose has been vocal about his support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and shared on Instagram Thursday that he voted early.

Image zoom Shep Rose Shep Rose/instagram

"Just voted at seacrest church in mount pleasant," Rose wrote over a selfie shared on his Instagram Story in front of a sign that read "I Voted."

"Took about 25 min total," he wrote, adding hashtags "#feelsgood #citizenship #chsvotes"

On Twitter, Rose said he was most excited to vote for Biden and Jaime Harrison, who is running against Lindsey Graham for South Carolina's Senate seat. The reality star also voiced support for Representative JA Moore.

"So happy to stand in line (for only about 25 min) this afternoon to cast my early vote. @harrisonjaime and @JoeBiden we’re the ones i was most excited about. @jamooreforsc15 is amazing as well in the 15th district," Rose said. "Vote every Trump apologists out."

Revenel was removed from the Bravo show after he was accused of rape.