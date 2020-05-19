A source tells PEOPLE that Shep Rose and his new girlfriend Taylor Ann Green "have been dating and spending a lot of time together"

Southern Charm 's Shep Rose Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend

Shep Rose is off the market!

The Southern Charm star's new girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, confirmed they were an official item on Instagram Sunday, sharing a photo of the two cozying up to each other on Folly Beach in South Carolina.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I guess the secret is out. P.s. Those bruises are from surfing.. .I promise," Green originally captioned the shot, before changing it to, "We’re just promoting the hat 🤙🏽."

She tagged Rose, 40, in the photo, as well as his Shep Gear brand, with which he previously raised $25,000 for hurricane relief in the Bahamas.

Image zoom Taylor Ann Green/Instagram

A source tells PEOPLE that Rose and Green "have been dating and spending a lot of time together" — but "haven't put a label" on their relationship.

"They met at Home Team BBQ on Sullivan's Island and instantly hit it off," says the source. "They're really enjoying each other and are just trying to keep things fun right now."

"She only moved to Charleston a year or so ago, so she's still new to the area and isn't exactly looking to settle down just yet," the source adds. "And Shep, of course, has long been a bachelor. "

"It works for both of them," the source says. "They're a cute pair."

A rep for Rose has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment. Green did not comment.

Image zoom Shep Rose

Green was seen filming Southern Charm with Rose before production on the Bravo series' seventh season was shut down amid the nationwide stay-at-home orders caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rose is expected to return for the new season, along with costars Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Kathryn Dennis, and others.

Image zoom Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Founding cast member Cameran Eubanks, meanwhile, announced last week that she would not be returning to the series.