Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul Shares New Pic of Butler Michael Kelcourse After Spinal Cord Stroke

Michael Kelcourse was hospitalized for an acute spinal cord stroke earlier this year

The Southern Charm star, 80, gave an update on Kelcourse's condition in an Instagram post on Monday, revealing that her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, had spent some time with the butler on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"@wsudlersmith had a great visit with #michaelthebutler in Atlanta today," she wrote alongside a photo of Sudler-Smith posing with Kelcourse, who can be seen in an electric wheelchair.

The picture was first posted by Sudler-Smith, who called Kelcourse "a man of indomitable spirit" on his Instagram account.

Quoting her son, Altschul wrote of Kelcourse in her post, "He's got 'an indomitable spirit' and is working hard with his physical therapy."

She added that fans can send messages to Kelcourse through CaringBridge - an organization that connects patients with family and loved ones amid their health journey - as he continues to recover.

Patricia Altschul and her butler Michael Credit: Patricia Altschul/Instagram (2)

In February, Sudler-Smith - who co-created Southern Charm and currently serves as the Bravo show's executive producer - revealed that Kelcourse had been hospitalized after suffering an acute spinal cord stroke.

"Although this tragedy has caused significant nerve damage and impairment, with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover," he told Bravo's The Daily Dish at the time.

According to Kelcourse's page on CaringBridge, he was discharged from the hospital and moved to a transitional home in April.

RELATED VIDEO: Patricia Altschul Shows Off Beloved Butler Michael's Storybook Home on Her Property

Kelcourse has worked for Altschul for nearly two decades and has appeared alongside the reality star on Southern Charm since season 1.

In her book, The Art of Southern Charm, Altschul explained that Kelcourse began working for her after his previous employer died.