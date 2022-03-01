Southern Charm Star Patricia Altschul's Longtime Butler Michael Moving to Assisted Living Facility

"He is on his way to a new life in Florida in a beautiful assisted living facility," Pat Altschul said

Patricia Altschul is bidding farewell to her longtime butler, Michael Kelcourse.

On Instagram Monday, the 80-year-old Southern Charm star posted a photo of Kelcourse sitting in front of a cake that read: "Good luck Michael!!!" Alongside the pic, Altschul included a heartfelt message for Kelcourse.

In the caption, Altschul revealed that Kelcourse is moving to Florida to move into an assisted living facility.

"Congratulations to Michael 🎉," she wrote. "He is on his way to a new life in Florida in a beautiful assisted living facility … importantly near his family … All best wishes to Michael on this new adventure.. 💖."

Concluding the post, Altschul called Kelcourse an "all around great guy."

Kelcourse had worked for Altschul for nearly two decades. He also made regular appearances on the Bravo hit alongside Altschul since its debut season in 2014.

Ahead of his venture to Florida, Altschul had been sharing frequent updates on Kelcourse's health. Last year, he suffered from a spinal cord stroke.

"I am sorry to inform you that Michael Kelcourse, affectionately known as 'Michael The Butler,' recently suffered an acute spinal cord infarction which is often called a 'spinal cord stroke,'" Altschul's son Whitney Sudler-Smith told Bravo's The Daily Dish in February 2021.

"Although this tragedy has caused significant nerve damage and impairment, with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover," he added. "Thank you for respecting Michael's privacy during this challenging time."

That June, Altschul posted a photo of her son's visit with Kelcourse. The famed butler was pictured using a wheelchair.

"@wsudlersmith had a great visit with #michaelthebutler in Atlanta today," she wrote. "He's got 'an indomitable spirit' and is working hard with his physical therapy. You can still send messages to Michael Kelcourse at @caringbridgeofficial."

Later that summer, Altschul revealed how Kelcourse had been recovering from his stroke.

"He's working very hard at his physical therapy and is going into an intensive program at Shepherd in two weeks. We all miss #michaelthebutler," she wrote alongside a photo of him during a session.