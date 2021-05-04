Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Moving to NYC with Boyfriend Metul Shah: 'Charleston Farewell Tour'

Naomie Olindo announced her exit from Southern Charm prior to the most recent season, which aired on Bravo earlier this year

Naomie Olindo is saying goodbye to Charleston.

The Southern Charm alum, 28, is moving up the coast from her South Carolina hometown to New York City alongside her anesthesiologist boyfriend Metul Shah, Olindo's agent, Paul Desisto, confirms to PEOPLE.

"charleston farewell tour begins," Shah, 29, captioned a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram Monday, as their friends and fans flooded the comments section with messages about them heading to New York.

"😩😩😩😩 i already miss her ❤️" Olindo's friend and Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte commented on the post, while model Maggie Rawlins added three apple emojis in a reference to her friend's upcoming move to the Big Apple.

Shah first referenced his relocation last October, when he announced that he had received a fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.

"Draft day round two, can't believe it's already been almost four years. Humbled and excited to match for fellowship at Weill Cornell and join manhattanites in complaining about rent, weather, subway rats, and kinda everything else in general," he captioned an Instagram post at the time.

The move comes about a year after Olindo, Cameran Eubanks and Chelsea Meissner all revealed their exits from Southern Charm ahead of season 7, which aired earlier this year.

"They both told production they weren't returning to the show months ago," an insider told PEOPLE in May 2020 of Olindo and Meissner. "Naomi and Chelsea, like Cam, are just tired of the reality TV drama and don't want to live their lives this way."

Olindo began appearing on the Bravo reality series in its third season while dating one of the show's stars, Craig Conover. She remained a recurring cast member during the three years she dated Conover and moved to a full-time star after their split in season 6.

A second source told PEOPLE at the time that Olindo's current relationship with Shah was also a factor for her exit.