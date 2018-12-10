Southern Charm’s Naomi Olindo, 25, Gets Botox — and Shares the After Photo!

Naomie Olindo is opening up about her beauty regimen.

On Monday, the Southern Charm star revealed that she had filler and Botox services on her face, sharing an after photo to social media.

“Thank you to my wonderful pal @access_aesthetics for the greatest filler/Botox service in Charleston. Zach is the bomb and always does the best job. This is my after, I’m not showing my before because it’s u-g-l-y,” she wrote on Instagram.

This isn’t Olindo’s first cosmetic enhancement. In February, the reality star opened up about her nose job.

“I feel really good about my decision,” Olindo previously told PEOPLE.

The 25-year-old had the work done in New York City by Dr. Joshua Zimm, and once she posted her first selfie featuring her new nose, followers began to notice.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“When people started figuring it out, I was very open about it,” Olindo said. “People were so angry and saying they couldn’t believe it. I was so surprised. This is something that is making me happy, just be supportive.”

She concluded, “Everyone’s goal is to be happy with themselves. I can’t tell you know many messages and emails I’ve got of people who were like, ‘You know I would never publicly say this, but I wish that I could be as strong as you and get my nose done too. I’m just scared of what people will think.’ And I’m like, ‘Why are you scared? Just do what you want to do. It’s not for anyone else but yourself.’ “

In May, the star debuted her new boyfriend, Charleston-based anesthesiologist Metul Shah, on Instagram following her public breakup from costar Craig Conover.

“I’m very, very happy,” she told PEOPLE. “He’s wonderful.”

Olindo didn’t want to reveal too much about her newfound bliss, though. “I don’t want to give any details about him, because I want to respect his privacy,” she said.