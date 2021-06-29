In a series of Instagram Live videos, Madison LeCroy appeared to be drunk and reportedly flashed the camera several times

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Says She's 'Embarrassed' After Exposing Herself During 'Drunk' Instagram Live

Madison LeCroy combated the Sunday scares a little too hard, it seems — and she's having some regrets.

On Monday, the Southern Charm star, 30, spoke out about her wild Sunday night in a series of Instagram Stories, explaining that "last night was not my best."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fans who were following LeCroy on Instagram know what she was referring to. Throughout the evening, LeCroy and a female friend went live on Instagram upwards of 16 times, all while partying at home.

On their lives, the duo danced, climbed on furniture, and sang along to songs like Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A." and "We Are Never Getting Back Together" by Taylor Swift.

At one point, LeCroy accidentally flashed the camera, exposing her bare chest. She then proceeded to flash the camera multiple times after that.

Looking back on it on Monday, LeCroy told her followers she wasn't exactly thrilled with her behavior. "Yes, I feel awful. Embarrassed. Drunk. Still," LeCroy said on Monday. "I had a good time, like clearly."

She didn't apologize about showing some skin, however.

madison lecroy Madison LeCroy | Credit: John Valkos/Bravo

"I just noticed that my boobs were out all over the Internet but hey, is that the first time you've ever seen some t--- before?" LeCroy asked on Monday, before lifting her shirt to show a sports bra. "Give me a break, y'all. I got drunk. I got sloppy. Forget about it. Why are you so worried?"

"It's my life. My f------ page. I do what I wanna do. Worry about yourself," she added.

Footage from the lives were also captured and reposted by fan account Best of Bravo.

"Sometimes it be like that," LeCroy replied in comments section of the account's post. "Never drinking again."

Madison LeCroy Instagram Story June 28 Madison LeCroy | Credit: Madison LeCroy/Instagram

The reality star was also seen on Live claiming that "Austen was calling," which many fans suspected was a reference to ex Austen Kroll.

LeCroy and Kroll, 34, have had a whirlwind relationship over the years, often breaking up and then coming back to each other.

In December, LeCroy told PEOPLE that she hit her breaking point after watching Kroll ignore social distancing guidelines during the pandemic and contract COVID-19. "Austen does whatever benefits him," LeCroy said. "He does not compromise. He is just not ready for a serious relationship and this situation confirmed that."

Kroll seemed similarly done with LeCroy, claiming at the Southern Charm reunion in February that LeCroy was connecting with Jay Cutler to get back at him for befriending the former NFL star's ex, Kristin Cavallari.

"That's the vindictiveness she has," Kroll said at the time. "It's all revenge."

She then presented her DMs with Cutler, attempting to prove that the athlete reached out to her first. "Don't be mad about it," she said.

Austin Kroll and Madison LeCroy Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy | Credit: Austin Kroll/Instagram

Since then, they appear to have gone their separate ways, perhaps for good.

Earlier in June, LeCroy teased a new relationship by posting several PDA-filled photos of herself with mystery man during a vacation in Lake Tahoe, California. "Mad happy," the Bravo star wrote in the caption.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "Madison is very happy and fully committed to her relationship."