Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Blasts Ex Thomas Ravenel: He Hasn't 'Seen Our Kids in Months'

Southern Charm‘s Kathryn Dennis and her off-again boyfriend Thomas Ravenel may have welcomed their second child, but Dennis says the pair’s relationship is more strained than ever.

“He needs to support me because we have two children together,” she told Amy Phillips on the SiriusXM radio show Reality Checked on Tuesday. “He told me we were gonna have children and I wouldn’t have to worry about anything and then he totally went off the grid.”

Dennis and Ravenel are parents to 2-year-old Kensington and 7-month-old St. Julien. And she told Phillips that her tumultuous relationship has hit a silent patch – on Ravenel’s end.

“He hasn’t called me, talked to our kids, seen out kids in months,” she said. “He hasn’t given me money. So that’s kind of why I’m asking for his help and support.”

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/266818638" params="color=ff5500" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

She also touched on her relationship with Ravenel’s best friend Whitney Sudler-Smith, which has been a point of contention on the latest season of the show.

Dennis insists their time together more than just a fling: “He was saying, ‘Oh, I could see myself marrying you, you’re such a great girl, you shouldn’t be with Thomas,’ ” she said. “I mean, he is completely lying whenever he says it was nothing more than a one-night stand or a moment of weakness. No, he pursued he for quite a while.”

She said that Sudler-Smith even wanted to pamper her.

“He wanted to go and, like, give me a make-over and take me shopping,” she said. “He was gonna buy me all this stuff but didn’t want my friends to see it.”

As for Sudler-Smith’s apparent hatred for Dennis on the show, she says, “I know the truth and he knows the truth.”

Southern Charm airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.