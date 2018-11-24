Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Says She's Not Pregnant and Claps Back at Body Shamers

Kathryn Dennis did not let any haters ruin her Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, after sharing a photo to Instagram featuring the mom-of-two and her Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll, a fan started speculating that Dennis, 27, might be expecting.

“Someone looks prego,” someone wrote under the shot of Dennis, who is dressed in a high-waisted black flowy skirt and a white blouse, and Kroll standing in front of a staircase leading to a home

Dennis slammed the body shamer with one simple line: “No, I have just gained weight.”

Supporting his friend and co-star, Kroll, 31, jumped in and called out the Internet trolls for their foolish comment. “*Some* of these people are absurd,” he wrote. “Thankful for you! Oh, and my stomach is still recovering!”

In addition, he posted a shocked face and face-palm emoji.

Many of Dennis’ fans were also quick to rush to her side, defending the star and her alleged weight gain. “You’re absolutely beautiful,” wrote one fan in response.

Another reminded Dennis that she was not alone in the gaining a few pounds after the food-filled holiday. “Girl you look Beautiful even if you have ‘gained weight’ you’re not alone,” the fan wrote.

To prove that nothing would get her down or ruin her Thanksgiving, Dennis shared another photo of herself — this time, giving thanks to “the simple things” in her life.

“So dang grateful today. For my friends my family my life,” she wrote. “I hope everyone enjoys their day. If you take the time to look back at your life no matter the ups and downs there’s so much to be thankful for today.”

“I hope everyone realizes how special they are and how unique life is in this sense of who all we inspire as well as those who inspire us. It’s the simple things,” she added.

Dennis’ pregnancy speculation comes as she and her ex Thomas Ravenel continue to fight over the custody of their two children: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 3.

Dennis filed documents in Charleston, South Carolina, on Oct. 25 seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children.

In her filing, obtained by PEOPLE, Dennis accused Ravenel, 56, of relying “upon the use of full-time nannies,” referenced the sexual assault allegations brought against him and his recent arrest, and alleged he “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”

Dennis also accused her ex of exhibiting “periods of impulsive and uncontrollable bouts of anger” and “extreme narcissism and anger management problems.”

Additionally, she alleged that Ravenel encouraged his on-off girlfriend Ashley Jacobs to “verbally assault and attack” her on the Bravo show.

