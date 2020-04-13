Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Shows Off Candy-Filled Easter Baskets for Her Two Children

Kathryn Dennis is feeling the holiday spirit.

The Southern Charm star went all-out on Sunday to celebrate Easter, showing off her elaborate decorations on Instagram. While her two children — Kensie, 6, and Saint, 4 — were not featured in any photos, she shared a photo of their Easter baskets filled to the brim with candy and toys.

“He is risen,” she wrote.

She also posted a photo of her holiday-themed breakfast, which included pancakes made into the shape of a bunny rabbit — complete with a whipped-cream tail.

Dennis shares the children with ex Thomas Ravenel. Despite their many ups and downs, the former couple spent Christmas morning together opening presents with their kids.

After a court battle, Dennis, 28, and Ravenel, 57, agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their two children, with Ravenel having “primary legal custody,” his lawyer told PEOPLE.

“The parties’ custody agreement awarded Mr. Ravenel primary legal custody of the minor children,” his lawyer said in a statement. “The parties currently share physical custody of the children on a 36%/64% split, with Ms. Dennis having the children five out of fourteen overnights and Mr. Ravenel having the children nine out of fourteen overnights.”

“This time-sharing arrangement is scheduled to change in the Summer of 2020, whereby the parties will then share physical custody of the children on a 50/50 week-on week-off basis. Ms. Dennis is required to employ a nanny during the majority of her time with the children and Mr. Ravenel has agreed to pay the nanny’s salary in lieu of child support.”

Dennis lost full custody of her children in 2016 and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel was awarded full custody at the time.

In 2018, Dennis filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested after his children’s former nanny accused him of rape. Ravenel pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery. He agreed to pay a $500 fine in lieu of a 30-day jail sentence. Ravenel and the nanny, Dawn, reached a $125,000 settlement in October.