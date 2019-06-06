Southern Charm's Eliza Limehouse Reveals She Narrowly Escaped Death in a Private Plane Crash

Eliza Limehouse is lucky to be alive.

Limehouse, 23, detailed her near-death experience on this week’s episode of Southern Charm, revealing that she almost boarded a jet that then crashed,

“Cheating death is the weirdest feeling I’ve ever felt,” she said.

In September 2018, Limehouse was planning to go on a trip to the Bahamas with her then-boyfriend and a group of friends earlier, but they had to cancel last minute.

“We were going on his friend’s private plane,” she said. “We were on the way there, but he forgot his passport.”

Limehouse and her boyfriend told their friends to go ahead and leave without them. Limehouse admitted that she was “ticked” about missing the trip, but she soon realized just how lucky she was.

“Later in the day, he was like ‘The plane crashed. It’s gone,’ ” she recalled.

The plane, carrying five people, disappeared off Charleston’s coast shortly after taking off. According to the Post and Courier, the plane’s occupants issued an in-flight emergency to air traffic controllers before it fell off the radar. A three-day search failed to discover the aircraft or any of the victims.

“Makes you appreciate your life one million times more,” Limehouse said. “It also has made me really think about the people I surround myself with. If I die today, I want to have good relationships with everyone.”

Limehouse is the newest addition to the Southern Charm cast, making her debut in the season 6 premiere. While she was initially excited about joining the show, she was not welcomed with open arms.

“It was pretty terrible, I’ll be honest,” Eliza told PEOPLE in an interview from her Charleston home ahead of the new season. “I didn’t feel welcome at all. I get this kind of freshman/senior mentality from them. Like, I’m significantly younger than everybody, so I definitely felt like I was the ‘kick the cat.’ “

The Clemson graduate, who grew up among the Charleston elite, is no stranger to dealing with scandal and the scrutiny of the public eye.

Her parents, Chip and Susan Limehouse, had a messy divorce back in 2016 involving an alleged mistress who appears to have produced a child out of wedlock. Chip often shares photos of the little girl to his Instagram page.

Despite the stress, Limehouse said she has a positive outlook on reality TV as a whole.

“Look, my family has already been all over the media, good and bad. We’ve been through all kinds of chaos. Why not put cameras on it?” she said when asked why she wanted to do the show. “I’m already used to locally having to deal with chaos. What does it make a difference if the rest of the nation knows my business?”

“If I don’t talk about it, people will talk about it behind my back, and that hurts worse than just owning it,” she added. “So I might as well. No matter what our family goes through, we’re going to be there for each other — hell or high water. It has been nicer now to get it out with my own words.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.