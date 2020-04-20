Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Protests South Carolina Gov. Reopening State: 'It's Too Early'

Image zoom Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Meg Kinnard/AP/Shutterstock

Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks is slamming South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster for reopening the state amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Monday, Trey Walker, the governor’s chief of staff, told The Post and Courier that McMaster planned to announce that the state’s beaches and numerous nonessential stores will all be reopened for business on Tuesday despite the ongoing crisis. They had been closed for just over two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

After hearing the news, Eubanks, who is married to physician Jason Wimberly, protested McMaster’s plans on her Instagram Story, writing that it is “TOO EARLY” to be reopening the state.

“Here we go again,” the reality star, 36, wrote while tagging the governor over a direct message she received from a healthcare worker in South Carolina who called the reopening a “mass suicide.”

“Social distancing is WORKING. This is like stopping your antibiotics before you are finished because you ‘feel a little better,'” Eubanks wrote.

“Our peak projections are based on STAYING PUT for at least 2 more weeks,” she added in a second slide. “This is going to set us BACK. What you feel is best for the economy is actually just going to prolong getting back to normal when we have a second wave and have to start ALL OVER AGAIN!!”

According to the Courier, McMaster does plan to limit occupancy in each store to 20%, or five customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less. Walker also told the outlet that the governor is likewise considering ways for the state to reopen salons, barbershops and gyms.

“IT’S TOO EARLY,” Eubanks wrote over another direct message from a healthcare worker about the news. “I know I’m just a dimwit on a reality tv show but MEDICAL doctors who spend half their life in school all AGREE it’s TOO EARLY! Who are you consulting in the medical field on this decision? If you need some names I can send them to you.”

She also shared another post with what appeared to be a graph measuring how quickly the virus was spreading the United States and claimed that South Carolina is “number 3 in the country!!!”

“How on earth do you justify opening the beaches and retail stores on TUESDAY???” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Eubanks has called out the Republican governor for his response to the pandemic. On April 3, the real estate broker slammed McMaster for not issuing a stay-at-home order.

“Truly unbelievable @govhenrymcmaster!!! DO THE RIGHT THING AND ISSUE THE ORDER NOW!!!” Eubanks wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

“I am embarrassed and appalled that @govhenrymcmaster is continuing to put countless lives at risk in the state of South Carolina,” Eubanks continued. “He obviously doesn’t understand exponential growth.”

“I’m INCENSED on this!! Fellow South Carolinians please speak out! This isn’t a democratic or republican issue it’s F—— COMMON SENSE!!” she added.

McMaster ultimately issued a stay-at-home order on April 6, asking “South Carolinians to remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising, or obtaining essential goods or services,” the South Carolina Emergency Management Division shared on Twitter.

As of Monday morning, South Carolina has at least 4,377 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and at least 120 people have died.

