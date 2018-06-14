Southern Charm Star Thomas Ravenel's Relationship with Ashley Is 'Stronger Than Ever': Source

Amid an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Thomas Ravenel, the Southern Charm star’s new girlfriend is standing by her man.

Ravenel, 55, and Ashley Jacobs are going strong months after she moved to South Carolina to be with him, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Ashley loves Thomas — the two of them have a great bond,” the source says. “Their relationship is stronger than ever, even among these allegations.”

Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The insider adds: “No matter what Thomas may have done in his past, that doesn’t change the way she looks at him. She knows he has a history, but she’s interested in their future. Their relationship is the real deal.”

The former politician faces two known allegations of sexual misconduct. “Nanny Dawn” — who was featured on the show caring for his daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½ — claimed he attempted to kiss her after coming back from a night out with friends, and real estate agent Ashley Perkins has accused him of Ravenel assaulting her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015.

Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney, and a source close to the network told PEOPLE earlier this month that “no decision has been made yet” about firing him from Southern Charm.

Jacobs, 32, has clashed with Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (the 35-year-old mother of Ravenel’s children) all season long. And earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that she had filmed the Bravo series’ reunion in New York City.