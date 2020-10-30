Thomas Ravenel Makes an Unexpected Return in Southern Charm's Season 7 Premiere

Bravo announced in 2018 that Thomas Ravenel would not return as a Southern Charm cast member

Thomas Ravenel made an unexpected return to Southern Charm during the season 7 premiere on Thursday night.

His appearance came after Kathryn Dennis revealed she was living at her ex's house while hers was under construction.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have actually been staying with Thomas," she explained. "He's allowed me to use his master bedroom. And no, we are not back together."

"Thomas and I are actually getting along," she added. "I'm just praying it sticks."

Dennis, 29, and Ravenel, 58, share two children together, son Saint Julien, 4½, and daughter Kensie, 6.

Their tumultuous romance played out throughout their time together on Southern Charm. The two started dating during the first season when she was a 21-year-old college student and split shortly after Dennis gave birth to Kensie. They reunited in 2015, just long enough to conceive their son.

Image zoom Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU

After a lengthy battle, Ravenel and Dennis agreed last year to share joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Ravenel was given "primary legal custody," his lawyer told PEOPLE at the time.

"I think [Kensie] likes it when the two of us are together," Ravenel said on Thursday's episode while he and Dennis prepared lunch for their children. "It's nice, you know, to have you here. But are we misleading them, like it's always going to be this way?"

And while Dennis and Ravenel are not currently together, they both admitted that living together makes things easier when it comes to co-parenting.

"I have to admit that I've gotten comfortable staying here," Dennis said.

"I know we've had a rough patch these past couple of years," Ravenel said. "But ultimately it takes two to raise kids and I can tell they're happy. I feel like we are doing a good job."

Ravenel's appearance was certainly unexpected, as Bravo announced in 2018 that he would not return as a Southern Charm cast member after he was arrested and charged with assault and battery, four months after his children's former nanny accused him of rape.

Ravenel pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery in 2019. He received a 30-day sentence that was suspended to a $500 fine and probation in lieu of jail time.

But Dennis' living arrangements weren't the only bombshell to unfold during the premiere. While at lunch with costar Craig Conover, 31, Dennis claimed she heard a rumor that Cameran Eubanks' husband Jason Wimberly had an affair.

"I heard some s---," she said. "I heard that Jason was having an affair."

"I can actually tell you that's absurd. Kathryn, I know that's not true," Conover replied. "That's bulls---."

"This is dark," he added. "There's no truth to this, so why is Kathryn saying this?"

Image zoom Cameran Eubanks (left) and Kathryn Dennis | Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

And when Eubanks, 36, heard about the rumor, she wasn't happy.

"Cam texted me," Dennis said. "[She said] 'Why are you telling people Jason is cheating on me on camera? I'm so confused...Kathryn, give me a break. Be a good human.'"

To Conover, Dennis said, "Cameran had no problem burning my house down. I don't give a f--- about what Cameran thinks. She literally hurt me to my core by the meanest, nastiest things you could ever say about someone."

Eubanks announced her plans to leave Southern Charm in May. Both Eubanks and Rebecca Wash, the Charleston makeup artist who was alleged to have had an affair with Wimberly, denied the allegations.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.