Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel’s lawyer was among three people killed in a plane crash over the weekend, according to the New York State Police, The Post and Courier reported.

Richard P. Terbrusch and his girlfriend Dr. Jennifer Landrum, 43, were on their way to Charleston, South Carolina from Connecticut when their private plane went down over the Atlantic Ocean near Long Island, New York Sunday.

The plane’s owner and pilot, 41-year-old Munidat “Raj” Persuad also died in the crash, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Terbrusch represented Ravenel, 56, following the reality star’s arrest. He is accused of sexually assaulting his children’s former nanny. Ravenel denied Dawn’s allegations through Terbrusch, who previously told PEOPLE: “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims.”

Terbrusch’s estranged wife Susan Terbrusch told The News-Times “We are still numb.”

“He was a great guy who did a lot of good work for charities and the community.” The estranged couple shares a young son, according to The News-Times.

Landrum is survived by her two children from a previous relationship, who she planned on meeting back home in Georgia where she worked as a teacher.

“She was beautiful. She was just a wonderful person and a wonderful mother. She has two children,” Landrum’s mother Carol Landrum told WRDW News.

“It’s hard to. It’s hard to comprehend. I couldn’t, I couldn’t. You just don’t expect to go-to pass on before your children,” Carol told the outlet before revealing Landrum had just found true love in Terbrusch.

“I can hardly believe it. It’s not easy to accept,” Carol also told WRDW News.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.