Thomas Ravenel's Girlfriend Ashley Defends Him Against Inappropriate Flirting: 'I'm Not Insecure'

Ashley Jacobs is standing by her man.

In a sneak peek at part two of the Southern Charm reunion, Thomas Ravenel‘s girlfriend defends their relationship after he is accused of inappropriately flirting with his ex Kathryn Dennis.

In the clip, the cast discusses a moment from the season where Ravenel can be seen telling Dennis he loves her while speaking in French — right in front of Jacobs.

“It didn’t bother me,” Jacobs insisted. “I was standing right there.”

While the rest of the cast was in agreement that Ravenel’s behavior was wrong, Jacobs says she has no doubts about where her boyfriend’s loyalties lie.

“I feel so secure in this relationship,” she says. “I’m not insecure. I know he’s coming home with me. I don’t care.”

But it’s a photo of Jacobs trick-or-treating with Ravenel and Dennis’ two children that really set things off. While Jacobs acknowledged that she knew Dennis would feel hurt after seeing the photo, she claims Dennis should have been there with her children.

“I’m so sorry that I asked you to want to spend time with your children,” she says. “You should have jumped through fire to be there.”

Ravenel, who was not present at the reunion, is currently under investigation by South Carolina police after allegations of sexual assault were brought against him by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for their kids.

Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015 and going on a first date.

Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney. While he was not at the reunion, a source close to the network told PEOPLE that “no decision has been made yet” about firing him from the reality show.

Part two of the Southern Charm reunion airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.