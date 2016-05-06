Babies (and baby mama drama) are on the brain as Southern Charm heads into the second half of its third season.

In an exclusive supertease, while Cameran Eubanks admits she “would be terrified” to get pregnant, feuding exes Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel welcome their second child, son St. Julien Rembert.

“Hopefully he won’t make all the dumb mistakes I made,” says Ravenel.

Speaking of which! Questions of the baby’s paternity are raised almost immediately by J.D. Madison, who is godfather to Dennis and Ravenel’s daughter Kensie. Patricia Altschul, the grand dame of Charleston (and no friend of Dennis), says crisply, “Let’s face it, it wouldn’t be the first time she’s told lies.”

Of course, the bad blood between Altschul and Dennis runs deep since Altschul’s son Whitney Sudler-Smith was intimately involved with Dennis just days before before her fateful hook-up with Ravenel that resulted in their volatile relationship and tense attempts at co-parenting.

For her part, Dennis admits to Craig Conover that her brief romantic relationship with Sudler-Smith was more than simple lust: “It wasn’t just hook up and go home the next day.”

The growing tension reaches an explosive peak at a trademark Bravo dinner party from hell during which Conover gets blunt with Sudler-Smith: “You’re just mad that she started sleeping with your best friend, like, a week after staying with you.”

Eventually the argument escalates to the point that Ravenel calls Eubanks a “sanctimonious bitch” and demands Conover’s (or perhaps playboy Shep Rose‘s?) “head on a godd— stick.”