Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Considers Breaking Up with Ashley: I Feel Like a 'Sugar Daddy'

Is this the end of Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs?

Both Ravenel and Jacobs are forced to face the truth about their relationship on Thursday night’s episode of Southern Charm. After weeks of explosive fights, Ravenel, 55, begins to fear that Jacobs is only interested in him for his money.

“When I first met Ashley, I wanted a companion, I wanted a best friend,” he says. “It’s different now. I feel like my whole life, women have been attracted to me for the wrong reasons. I sought out fortune and fame and I thought maybe that would attract the right kind of woman, but I got it all backward.”

During a trip to Ravenel’s barn, he confronts Jacobs about her lack of employment. Before moving down to Charleston for Ravenel, Jacobs worked as a nurse in California.

“I see you as a wonderful person who has a wonderful career. That career helped make you the person that made me want to bring you all the way to the east coast,” he says. “But the way things are going, I’m just some kind of sugar daddy.”

Ravenel explains that he doesn’t want Jacobs to be “dependent” on him for everything.

“You’re asking me to change by telling me to get a job and I’m asking you to change too,” Jacobs replies.

With Jacobs clearly frustrated by the conversation, Ravenel considers ending things. “If you don’t want to do this and if I’m such a terrible person, maybe we should just call it quits.”

During a polo match at Ravenel’s property, Jacobs confides in (basically all) of his friends about their strained relationship.

“Thomas and I just kind of pumped the break a little bit,” Jacobs tells castmate Shep Rose. “I feel alone and isolated. I want a future, I don’t want to waste time.”

Things get a bit awkward when she jokingly asks Rose if he would date her if the breakup happens.

And while talking to his ex Kathryn Dennis, Ravenel once again expresses his concerns about his relationship.

“My relationship has been a little stressful,” he says. “I just don’t know if this is going to work. I just haven’t had a lot of success in my personal life.”

Later that night, Ravenel and Jacobs have an honest conversation about the uncertainty of their future.

“I just want to tell you, this is not really good for me,” says Ravenel. “This is not what I want. If I can’t be true to myself then I can’t be true to you or anyone else.”

But Jacobs isn’t willing to go down without a fight.

“Even if it ends right now, I would still do it over. I’ve learned so much about me. If it doesn’t work I want you to know there are no regrets,” she says. “I don’t want to just throw in the towel. I still think I have maybe a little more fight in me.”

“I want to be able to walk away and say I’ve tried,” she continues. “I want you to give me that opportunity so I don’t live with regret. I still have some hope.”

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Ravenel did not take part in the upcoming reunion of Southern Charm after he was accused of sexual assault by two women. But Bravo’s Andy Cohen confirmed on that Jacobs taped the end-of-season special in New York City.

“It was intensely dramatic, which is why I have droopy everything tonight,” he said on the Watch What Happens Live after-show. “And Ashley was there. It was really something.”

South Carolina police are investigating allegations of sexual assault brought against former politician Ravenel by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for Ravenel’s two children with ex Kathryn Calhoun Dennis: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½. Dawn claimed he attempted to kiss her after coming back from a night out with friends.

Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015 and going on a last-minute first date.

Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney, and a source close to the network told PEOPLE earlier this month that “no decision has been made yet” about firing him from Southern Charm.

