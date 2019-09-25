Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Claims Kathryn Dennis Violated Order Banning Ex from Sleeping Over

Thomas Ravenel is claiming that Kathryn Dennis violated court orders that forbid any partners from staying the night at her place while their two children were under her care — and says he has surveillance footage to prove it.

In video and photo evidence recorded by Ravenel’s team of private investigators, Dennis, 28, was seen allegedly hiding her live-in then-boyfriend Hunter Price in her car before their children’s court-appointed guardian arrived at her home, according to an account reportedly filed with the Charleston, S.C., court deciding the couple’s custody battle.

That particular footage from February, which was obtained by The Daily Mail, is allegedly just one of many encounters that were recorded over a nine-month period showing Price, 27, sleeping over Dennis’ home, despite court orders that forbid the mother of two from allowing the country singer, as well as any other partners, from doing so.

With this footage submitted to the courts, Ravenel’s legal team is hoping that he has sufficient evidence against his ex to prove he should be awarded sole custody of their daughter Kensington, 5, and son Saint, 3.

Ravenel’s team of private investigators began secretly recording Dennis through cameras mounted across the street at the beginning of February 2019, according to the report filed with the court by Ravenel.

On Feb. 20, Price was allegedly spotted on camera putting his bags into Dennis’ Jeep outside of her home around 2:30 p.m., according to The Daily Mail. The country star appears to be hiding out in the vehicle as just 30 minutes later, Dennis’ children’s court-appointed guardian shows up for a home visit.

Just minutes after the guardian leaves, Dennis comes outside and gets into the Jeep with Price. The pair remain in the car for about a minute — at this point, Price has been in there for an hour — before unloading his bags and returning to Dennis’ home, according to the report.

A court order demands that Ravenel, 57, and Dennis are not allowed to have any partners stay over at their individual residences while caring for Kensington and Saint and cannot introduce the children to any significant others of less than four months.

That particular footage, however, was allegedly recorded less than two months after Dennis met Price in Nashville over New Years. (The couple made their Instagram debut together on Jan. 18, but ended things in July.)

Ravenel’s team continued to “observe activity outside of Kathryn’s two residences” for 24 hours per day until June 2019, the investigators’ report states. By then, investigators accumulated over 40,000 photos and 10,000 videos to review.

After combing through the footage, investigators say, they determined that Dennis allegedly allowed Price to stay the night for 37 of the 56 nights that she had the children in her custody, though the documents state that the number may be higher.

Dennis was also “observed taking a stroll with the children once, on March 7, 2019, from 6:17 p.m. until 7:08 p.m.” but was “accompanied by her live-in boyfriend, Hunter Price,” according to the report.

In addition to allegedly allowing Price to stay the night, Dennis also briefly dated Joseph Abruzzo for one month from Oct. to Nov. 2018. Ravenel’s team claims from the videos that Abruzzo, 39, slept over and was left home alone with his and Dennis’ children.

Another report recalled one instance at the end of Oct. where Dennis and Abruzzo were allegedly observed “through the windows late at night on the first floor of the Downtown Home on both evenings.”

“Candles were observed to be lit. Music and sounds of Kathryn moaning and saying, ‘How do you like that?’ could be heard coming from the residence from the street,” the report continues.

Following their review of the footage, Ravenel’s Private Investigator David C. Leaird slammed Dennis’ ability to raise their children and claimed that “the patterns of behavior … observed during Kathryn’s custodial time … raise concern for the children’s general welfare.”

“Kathryn Dennis has exhibited poor and erratic behavior detrimental to her children consisting of multiple male friends spending the night with the children, significant drug and alcohol abuse, smoking or vaping in [the] proximity of the children and very little time spent outside her residence interacting with the children,” Leaird said, according to The Daily Mail.

“In the years I have watched these children grow, I can count on one hand how many times she has taken her children on a stroll or to a park,” Leaird added. “The times Kathryn [spent] with the children, it was usually with KR (Kensie), and it appeared to involve a publicized social media activity.”

In response to those claims, Dennis denied any wrongdoing in court, pointing out that investigators were not present on the multiple occasions that she went out with her children. She also noted that she couldn’t afford a team of private investigators to expose his behaviors, according to The Daily Mail.

The new allegations come one day after a sworn affidavit filed in court by Dennis detailed how Ravenel was allegedly captured on video experimenting with hallucinogenic drugs at a party and engaging in inappropriate and violent behavior with Dennis.

Over the past few years, Ravenel and Dennis have been locked in an ongoing custody battle. In 2016, Dennis lost full custody of her children and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel was awarded full custody at the time.

In October, she filed documents in Charleston court seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel denied all the allegations at the time.

Last month, Dennis and Ravenel were awarded joint temporary custody of their two children. The judge’s temporary ruling designated Ravenel as the children’s primary legal custodian, Ravenel’s attorney, Kelley Andrews-Edwards, told PEOPLE.

However, two weeks ago, Ravenel pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery following accusations of rape from his children’s former nanny, Dawn. As a result, the Southern Charm star received a 30-day sentence suspended to a $500 fine and will go on probation in lieu of jail time.