Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs were seen out and about together as speculation about their relationship status continues to increase.

Earlier this week, the Southern Charm reality stars were spotted at McConkey’s Jungle Shack on Edisto Beach, South Carolina, as seen in photos first obtained by FitsNews on Tuesday.

The father of two, 55, was dressed in a blue shirt while sitting across a restaurant table from the registered nurse, 33, who wore a white tank top and black sunglasses on her head.

Not far from the restaurant where the pair was photographed dining is Ravenel’s Brookland Plantation, which has been featured on the hit Bravo series multiple times.

Their sighting comes after reports spread about their alleged breakup.

However, Jacobs responded Sunday to a fan’s comment on Instagram inquiring about the reported split, writing: “Sorry for any confusion. I don’t plan on addressing rumors or talking about my relationship status to social media at this time.”

Ravenel and Jacobs have been dating for over a year since meeting in early May 2017. She even moved to Charleston, South Carolina, from her hometown of Montecito, California, to be with him.

On Monday, Jacobs posted a reflective Instagram message, which fans and followers took as a veiled reference to her romance with Ravenel. “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations,” Jacobs wrote in the caption of a photo of a tree overlooking a lake, also tagging her South Carolina location.

“I have learned to embrace those moments of doubt and fear,” Jacobs wrote in another Instagram post days earlier. “Those are the moments I realized how capable I am and how much stronger I am as a person for taking the risks I needed to take.”

“I only get one shot at living, so I’m living for myself without the influences of other people getting in the way of who I am,” she said.

Though Jacobs told PEOPLE in July that she and Ravenel were still together despite rumors that their reality TV romance was on the rocks, podcaster Kate Casey reported on Friday that the couple had officially called it quits.

“She’s told me that she broke up with him and that she blocked his number,” Casey recalled of a phone conversation she had with Jacobs on her show, Reality Life with Kate Casey. “She’s told me that they’ve broken up, and that she has no intention of getting back together with him and I hope that’s true.”

“[Ashley’s] in this weird position because she changed her licensing or she got licensing to be a nurse in South Carolina and really had come to the conclusion that she was going to set up a new life, away from Santa Barbara, in another state across the country,” said Casey.

“She, of course, did this hoping that she would ultimately be in a loving relationship with someone who has had two children with a woman he never ended up marrying, has served time in prison, and has all these allegations against him,” Casey continued. “She wasn’t really able to see how that made absolutely no sense. So my strategy was to say things like… ‘Why would you want to be with somebody who has all this chaos in their life?’ ”