Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel Have Split After Over a Year of Dating

It’s over for Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs.

The Southern Charm couple have broken up after more than a year together, Jacobs revealed on Wednesday in a teary Instagram Live.

“I don’t want to comment but there are just some things I’m trying to handle privately,” she said. “Before I say too much, I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him.”

“I’m still trying to work it out, not work out getting back together, but I’m still trying to figure it out,” she added. “I think everyone’s been through breakups before but it’s hard. It’s not easy. … Sometimes you just want to stay quiet and figure out what the next move in your life is going to be. … I’m just trying to take care of myself the best way that I can.”

She added that she has gained 10 lbs. and started working out again after their breakup and said she’s ready for love again.

“You guys know some eligible bachelors, hook me up,” she said. “They don’t have to have money. I’m okay with that. I just want someone to love me for me. It’s never been about money. Like I said, I work hard. I wouldn’t quit my job. I drive me cute little Honda. I’m okay.”

Their split comes more than a week after reports swirled that the pair had broken up following the season 5 reunion and after Ravenel, 55, and Jacobs, 33, deleted all photos of each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

It has been a rough few months for Ravenel and Jacobs, who met in early May 2017, in the spotlight.

Their relationship was thrust into the public eye after allegations of sexual assault were brought against Ravenel by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for his two children with his ex Dennis: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½. Ravenel is currently under investigation by South Carolina police.

Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015 and going on a first date.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney. While he was not present at the season 5 reunion, a source close to the network told PEOPLE that “no decision has been made yet” about firing him from the reality show, and he tweeted that he’d quit the series Tuesday.

Jacobs, meanwhile, has been battling her castmates’ spreading of rumors that she’s a paid escort (which she’s denied) and backlash from fans over her feud with Kathryn Dennis on the Bravo show’s most recent season. Nevertheless, she has staunchly defended Ravenel.

Last month, Jacobs told PEOPLE that while they were keeping their relationship off of social media, she and Ravenel were still together and “doing great.”

“He’s been there for me through times after episodes, the hate I’ve received,” she said. “I’ve cried. I’ve been very sad. My world has really been shaken up a bit. And there are times where he’s just like, ‘I’m coming over because I think you need me right now.’ Or just, ‘I’m going to bring you lunch, I’m going to bring you dinner, I’m worried that the stress has gotten to you or you’re not eating.’ He’s just been a shoulder to cry on. And he’s really stepped up.”

She also squashed breakup rumors at the end of July and confirmed that the duo was still together.

“We’ve just been chilling out on the social media front,” said Jacob. “I think that’s why people are questioning things, because we are both very public. I like social media, but we have just sort of chilled out, so we get a lot of those questions because we are not putting pictures with each other.”

“But I can tell you, we’re doing great now,” Jacobs continued. “We’ve been doing less going out, less going downtown, less going to bars or restaurants We watch Netflix every night. We eat ice cream, we order food in. We’ve been homebodies, and that’s made us closer.”

Although the former couple was together during the reunion’s airing, Jacobs, who was spotted with Ravenel last week, admitted that she was unsure what their future might look like.

“With any relationship, who knows where it’s going to go,” she said. “I’m certainly not going to waste my time with someone I don’t see a future with. If we aren’t in the same place in five years, I don’t get this time back. And I want those things that he’s had before, marriage, kids …”

“Here’s the way I look at it: I have all the time in the world to wait for the right person, but I don’t have all the time in the world to waste on the wrong one,” she shared.

Said Jacobs, “If you can make it last over a year, that’s like golden. That’s worth even more time, I think, in Thomas years!”