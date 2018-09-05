Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ex Ashley Jacobs Reunite for Dinner: 'They Looked Friendly'

Back together or just friendly exes?

Thomas Ravenel and ex-girlfriend Ashley Jacobs reunited over dinner at Halls Chophouse in Charleston over the weekend weeks after their public split, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They looked like they were having a great time,” the source says. “If they are still split, you never would have known, but at the same time they weren’t showing any PDA or anything. They looked friendly, like friends having a good time out together.”

In August, the couple decided to call it quits after more than a year of dating.

“I don’t want to comment but there are just some things I’m trying to handle privately,” Jacobs, 33, said on on Instagram Live. “Before I say too much, I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him.”

“I’m still trying to work it out, not work out getting back together, but I’m still trying to figure it out,” she added. “I think everyone’s been through breakups before but it’s hard. It’s not easy. … Sometimes you just want to stay quiet and figure out what the next move in your life is going to be. … I’m just trying to take care of myself the best way that I can.”

Almost two weeks later, Ravenel, 56, implied that Jacobs had not been faithful to him during their relationship.

“Today, my personal life just took a huge upward turn,” he tweeted. “I finally have more than enough information to move forward without any doubt or hesitation and I’ll never look back.”

He added, “After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful, if she could have been true, then I would have been cheated, I would have never known real love.”

But Jacobs denied having any affairs.

“I never cheated on Thomas,” she told PEOPLE. “We had agreed to go our separate ways, and I told him I wanted to see other people. When he saw that I was out with friends, he got angry and made assumptions that I was dating other guys. And when he confronted me about it, I blocked him because it wasn’t worth my energy. It’s toxic and unhealthy. So he went on a tweet storm.”

Ravenel eventually apologized, tweeting, “I have no information that Ashley Jacobs ever cheated on me. In fact as far as I know she has always been true and faithful especially during the really dark times. She didn’t deserve my insinuations to the contrary.”

The couple, who met in early May 2017, faced many public hurtles together, including allegations of sexual assault that were brought against Ravenel by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for his two children with his ex Dennis: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½. Ravenel is currently under investigation by South Carolina police.