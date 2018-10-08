Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ex Ashley Jacobs Reunite for Dinner Weeks After His Arrest

Are Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs back together?

The former Southern Charm star and his ex-girlfriend reunited over dinner at Obstinate Daughter on Sullivan’s island in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, PEOPLE can confirm.

The exes were affectionate and seemed in good spirits during their night out, with Ravenel wrapping one arm around Jacobs as they sat at the bar with another couple.

This isn’t the first time the exes have spent time together since calling it quits this summer after over a year of dating. In September, the two were spotted packing on the PDA while out at dinner together.

“They looked like they were having a great time,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “If they are still split, you never would have known, but at the same time they weren’t showing any PDA or anything. They looked friendly, like friends having a good time out together.”

Their most recent reunion comes just weeks after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree following allegations of allegations of sexual assault that were brought against him by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for his two children with his ex Kathryn Dennis: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½.

Ravenel was granted a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and was ordered to turn in his passport, avoid contact with the victim and not leave South Carolina. Following the news, Bravo confirmed to PEOPLE that Ravenel will not be returning as a cast member for season 6.

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Paul Cheney/Bravo

Ravenel and Jacobs split in August.

“I don’t want to comment but there are just some things I’m trying to handle privately,” Jacobs, 33, said at the time. “Before I say too much, I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him.”

“I’m still trying to work it out — not work out getting back together, but I’m still trying to figure it out,” she added. “I think everyone’s been through breakups before but it’s hard. It’s not easy. … Sometimes you just want to stay quiet and figure out what the next move in your life is going to be. … I’m just trying to take care of myself the best way that I can.”

Almost two weeks later, Ravenel, 56, implied that Jacobs had not been faithful to him during their relationship.

Today, my personal life just took a huge upward turn,” he tweeted. “I finally have more than enough information to move forward without any doubt or hesitation and I’ll never look back.”

He added, “After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful, if she could have been true, then I would have been cheated, I would have never known real love.”

But Jacobs denied having any affairs.

“I never cheated on Thomas,” she told PEOPLE. “We had agreed to go our separate ways, and I told him I wanted to see other people. When he saw that I was out with friends, he got angry and made assumptions that I was dating other guys. And when he confronted me about it, I blocked him because it wasn’t worth my energy. It’s toxic and unhealthy. So he went on a tweet storm.”

Ravenel eventually apologized, tweeting, “I have no information that Ashley Jacobs ever cheated on me. In fact, as far as I know, she has always been true and faithful especially during the really dark times. She didn’t deserve my insinuations to the contrary.”