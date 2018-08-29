Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Apologizes for Insinuating that Ex Ashley Jacobs Cheated on Him

Southern Charm‘s Thomas Ravenel is apologizing for insinuating that his ex-girlfriend Ashley Jacobs was unfaithful.

“I have no information that Ashley Jacobs ever cheated on me,” Ravenel, 56, tweeted Wednesday.

“In fact as far as I know she has always been true and faithful especially during the really dark times,” he continued. “She didn’t deserve my insinuations to the contrary.”

His apology comes days after Ravenel addressed his split from Jacobs in a series of cryptic tweets over the weekend.

“Today, my personal life just took a huge upward turn. I finally have more than enough information to move forward without any doubt or hesitation and I’ll never look back,” wrote the Bravo star, who claimed to have quit Southern Charm earlier this month.

In response to a fan who asked if he is really single again, Ravenel wrote: “And ready to mingle!”

Another fan asked for an explanation to his initial tweet, and Ravenel referenced the Chicago song, “If She Would Have Been Faithful,” seemingly implying Jacobs, 33, cheated on him.

“After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful, if she could have been true, then I would have been cheated, I would have never known real love,” he wrote.

Nevertheless, Ravenel said he wants the best for his ex, who revealed in a teary Instagram Live on Aug. 15 that they had gone their separate ways.

“I hope the best for her. And I do feel a bit sad now,” he wrote. “But now I know that just around the corner, down the street, around the block, something magical is going to happen, not tomorrow not next week but perhaps tonight. Perhaps real love.”

“I need to find the right woman with which to begin that journey,” he continued. “I want a woman with whom the trust, faith, respect and love is immovable. I never for a second got that vibe with her.”

Following Ravenel’s claims that Jacobs cheated on him, the Southern Charm star denied the allegations to PEOPLE.

“I never cheated on Thomas,” Jacobs said, explaining she only started putting herself out there again romantically after their recent split following over a year of dating Ravenel.

“We had agreed to go our separate ways, and I told him I wanted to see other people. When he saw that I was out with friends, he got angry and made assumptions that I was dating other guys. And when he confronted me about it, I blocked him because it wasn’t worth my energy. It’s toxic and unhealthy. So he went on a tweet storm,” she shared.

As for how she is feeling, Jacobs said, “I feel betrayed. I’m so disappointed,” and added: “To put stories there that [I’ve been unfaithful] – especially with what’s going on right now, that there’s allegations he hasn’t been cleared from, he should know better. I’m going to defend my character. I’m going to defend my reputation.”