Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Accuses Ashley Jacobs of 'Bad-Mouthing' Kathryn Dennis

It looks like Southern Charm‘s Thomas Ravenel and his on-off girlfriend Ashley Jacobs have hit another speed bump.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Ravenel accused Jacobs of speaking negatively about his ex Kathryn Dennis.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“Ashley Jacobd [sic] has been bad mouthing the mother of my children. I totally disavow this horrendous behavior and will have nothing to do with her,” he wrote Sunday night.

Ravenel then commented on his own post, saying he “begged” Jacobs to stop talking about Dennis.

“I begged her over and over to no avail. So hateful. Hope she gets help,” he wrote.

The former politician deleted the post just minutes later.

Thomas Ravenel Instagram Thomas Ravenel/Instagram

The post came as Ravenel and Dennis continue to fight over the custody of their two children: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, who turns 3 on Nov. 17.

Dennis, 27, filed documents in Charleston, South Carolina, on Oct. 25 seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children.

In her filing, obtained by PEOPLE, Dennis accused Ravenel, 56, of relying “upon the use of full-time nannies,” referenced the sexual assault allegations brought against him and his recent arrest, and alleged he “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”

RELATED: Thomas Ravenel Accuses Kathryn Dennis of Seeking Primary Custody for a Southern Charm Storyline

Dennis accused her ex of exhibiting “periods of impulsive and uncontrollable bouts of anger” and “extreme narcissism and anger management problems.” Additionally, Dennis alleged that Ravenel encouraged Jacobs to “verbally assault and attack” her on the Bravo show.

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

On Nov. 6, Ravenel filed a counterclaim, vehemently denying all of Dennis’ allegations and accusing her of filing her complaint “in bad faith, for the purpose of garnering media attention, creating material for her storyline on Southern Charm and ensuring her marketability as a ‘reality TV star.’ “

In his filing, obtained by PEOPLE, Ravenel alleged that Dennis’ attempt to seek primary custody was “for the sole and/or primary purpose” of securing her role on the show and “progressing her storyline as the ‘rehabilitated mother who regains possession of her minor children.’ ” (Dennis previously lost custody of the kids and entered rehab in 2016 after she failed a drug test. She has since earned back 50/50 custody.)

RELATED VIDEO: Southern Charm’s Ashley Jacobs Posts About ‘Difficult Roads’ Amid Thomas Ravenel Breakup Rumors

Additionally, Ravenel alleged that Dennis initiated her suit “with the encouragement, condonation and/or express or implied permission of the producers of Southern Charm, for the purpose of providing dramatic material for the next season.”

Although the photo blasting Jacobs was deleted, it marked the first time Ravenel has posted to social media since he was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree in September following allegations of sexual assault brought against him by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for his children.

Earlier this month, a South Carolina judge found probable cause for second-degree assault and battery charges against Ravenel in a preliminary hearing, ruling that the case will head to trial.

Following his arrest, Bravo confirmed to PEOPLE that Ravenel will not be returning as a cast member for season 6. Jacobs also said she will not film again.