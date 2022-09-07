'Southern Charm' 's Taylor Ann Green Says She's 'Still Trying to Heal' After Shep Rose Split

Taylor Ann Green's post comes weeks after she confirmed that she was no longer dating her Southern Charm costar

By
Published on September 7, 2022 04:16 PM
Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

Taylor Ann Green is focusing on moving forward after her breakup with Shep Rose.

In a since-expired Instagram Story on Tuesday, Green, 27, shared a message to the public about where she and her Southern Charm costar stand today.

"Disclaimer to everyone: Shep and I are broken up, we have kept a cordial relationship but would appreciate not hearing what my ex is up to while I'm still trying to heal," she wrote, as shared by the Instagram account @queensofbravo. "Thanks in advance."

Green's post comes after months of speculation regarding the status of her and Rose's relationship. PEOPLE first reported Green and Rose's split in July. According to sources, Rose's infidelity was the leading reason for the split.

"Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," one source told PEOPLE at the time, with another adding, "She's incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish. He'll regret this."

During an Aug. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Taylor confirmed to host Andy Cohen that she and Rose, 42, were not together.

Green also told Cohen, 54, she'd "have to assume" Rose was not entirely faithful to her during their relationship — not counting the infamous "stairwell" incident, in which Rose admitted to kissing another woman.

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green. Shep Rose/Instagram

On a recent episode Southern Charm that aired last month, cameras caught a moment between the pair that led fellow costar Naomie Olindo to accuse Rose of being "abusive" toward Green.

As the group played a game of egg toss, Green stomped on Rose's egg after he dropped it and he erupted, calling her a "f---ing idiot."

Olivia Flowers threw an egg at Rose, while Olindo quickly came to Green's defense. "He can't talk to you like that," Olindo said to Green. "That is insane. That is, like, abusive as f---."

Olindo and Green then headed inside while Rose shouted, "The wussification of America continues."

Rose eventually apologized after suggestion from from other cast members. "I'm a better person when I'm with you and I know that, I'm not a fool," he told Green. "And if I'm not good enough, okay, I will be sad and brokenhearted, but I'll understand because you know how much of a f---ing idiot I am."

"I love you so much, my family loves you immensely, but I am exhausted," Green responded.

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green. Taylor Ann Green/Instagram

He then asked what she wanted him to do in order to move forward together. Green said she wanted him to "put your ego aside and be kind to people."

"That's completely fair," Rose decided.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In June, Rose told PEOPLE that despite the season's trailer pointing toward rocky waters for the pair, there were "good things are on the horizon" for them.

"It is difficult to curate a relationship on camera," Rose said, blaming their problems on the struggles of dating in the public eye. "The way I describe it is all my years on the show, I was juggling one ball; that was me. Now I'm juggling me, I'm juggling my girlfriend and our relationship. Sometimes when you try too hard, it comes off even worse. I think I suffered a little bit from that, trying too hard."

Related Articles
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Not in Touch After Split as She Admits Interest in Tom Schwartz
Naomie Olindo, Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Accuses Shep Rose of Being 'Abusive' Toward Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Are Not Back Together Despite Weekend Reunion: Source
Paige DeSorbo Confronts Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo About Whether She Has Feelings for Craig Conover
Paige DeSorbo Questions 'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo About Her Feelings for Ex Craig Conover
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Split: 'He Refused to Commit,' Source Says
Shep Rose and Olivia Flowers
Shep Rose Has Things to 'Figure Out' After Recent Split, 'Southern Charm' 's Olivia Flowers Says
Whitney Sudler-Smith, Naomi Olindo, Craig Conover
'Southern Charm' 's Craig Conover Gets Fiery at Whitney Sudler-Smith's 'Shady' Hookup with Ex Naomie Olindo
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Claims Taylor Ann Green Was 'Always Worried' About Him Cheating
Shep Rose
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Teases 'Turbulent' Season with Girlfriend Taylor Ann Green: 'I've Come a Long Way'
Southern Charm's Craig Conover Spills Red Wine on Patricia Altschul's Expensive Sofa
'Southern Charm' Star Craig Conover Spilled Red Wine on Patricia Altschul's $45,000 Couch
Craig Conover, Naomie Olindo
Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo Get Heated (at a Dog Wedding!) as He Slams Her 'Controlling' Ex
Kathryn Dennis, Chleb Ravenell
'Southern Charm' 's Kathryn Dennis Reunites with Chleb Ravenell: 'There's Slim Pickings in Charleston'
Kathryn Dennis, Chleb Ravenell
'Southern Charm' 's Kathryn Dennis 'Can't Keep Trying' and Splits from Chleb Ravenell After a Year
SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Kathryn Calhoun Dennis; SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Venita Aspen
'Southern Charm' 's Kathryn Dennis Calls Venita Aspen 'Very Condescending' at Her Garden Party
Naomie Olindo. and Kathryn Dennis
Kathryn Dennis Calls Naomie Olindo a 'Petty Little Bitch' in 'Southern Charm' 's'' Season 8 Premiere
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19106 -- Pictured: Craig Conover
Craig Conover Says He's Down 20 Lbs. Since Returning to the Gym: 'I Was Eating Everything'