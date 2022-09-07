'Southern Charm' 's Taylor Ann Green Says She's 'Still Trying to Heal' After Shep Rose Split

Taylor Ann Green is focusing on moving forward after her breakup with Shep Rose.

In a since-expired Instagram Story on Tuesday, Green, 27, shared a message to the public about where she and her Southern Charm costar stand today.

"Disclaimer to everyone: Shep and I are broken up, we have kept a cordial relationship but would appreciate not hearing what my ex is up to while I'm still trying to heal," she wrote, as shared by the Instagram account @queensofbravo. "Thanks in advance."

Green's post comes after months of speculation regarding the status of her and Rose's relationship. PEOPLE first reported Green and Rose's split in July. According to sources, Rose's infidelity was the leading reason for the split.

"Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," one source told PEOPLE at the time, with another adding, "She's incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish. He'll regret this."

During an Aug. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Taylor confirmed to host Andy Cohen that she and Rose, 42, were not together.

Green also told Cohen, 54, she'd "have to assume" Rose was not entirely faithful to her during their relationship — not counting the infamous "stairwell" incident, in which Rose admitted to kissing another woman.

On a recent episode Southern Charm that aired last month, cameras caught a moment between the pair that led fellow costar Naomie Olindo to accuse Rose of being "abusive" toward Green.

As the group played a game of egg toss, Green stomped on Rose's egg after he dropped it and he erupted, calling her a "f---ing idiot."

Olivia Flowers threw an egg at Rose, while Olindo quickly came to Green's defense. "He can't talk to you like that," Olindo said to Green. "That is insane. That is, like, abusive as f---."

Olindo and Green then headed inside while Rose shouted, "The wussification of America continues."

Rose eventually apologized after suggestion from from other cast members. "I'm a better person when I'm with you and I know that, I'm not a fool," he told Green. "And if I'm not good enough, okay, I will be sad and brokenhearted, but I'll understand because you know how much of a f---ing idiot I am."

"I love you so much, my family loves you immensely, but I am exhausted," Green responded.

He then asked what she wanted him to do in order to move forward together. Green said she wanted him to "put your ego aside and be kind to people."

"That's completely fair," Rose decided.

In June, Rose told PEOPLE that despite the season's trailer pointing toward rocky waters for the pair, there were "good things are on the horizon" for them.

"It is difficult to curate a relationship on camera," Rose said, blaming their problems on the struggles of dating in the public eye. "The way I describe it is all my years on the show, I was juggling one ball; that was me. Now I'm juggling me, I'm juggling my girlfriend and our relationship. Sometimes when you try too hard, it comes off even worse. I think I suffered a little bit from that, trying too hard."