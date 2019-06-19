Southern Charm Star Shep Rose Reveals That Kathryn Dennis Had Another Emotional Breakdown Off-Camera

PLUS: Shep shares what was cut from a recent episode and weighs in on Ashley Jacobs' upcoming return this season

By People Staff
June 18, 2019 08:00 PM

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.

Advertisement

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.