Shep Rose Has Things to 'Figure Out' After Recent Split, 'Southern Charm' 's Olivia Flowers Says

PEOPLE first reported that Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green ended their two-year relationship in July

By
Published on August 5, 2022 10:15 AM

Shep Rose is putting himself first.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Thursday, Rose's Southern Charm costar Olivia Flowers gave an honest update about why the restaurateur split from Taylor Ann Green. But first, fellow Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis weighed in on the breakup, answering host Andy Cohen's question on what the two "make of the news."

"I hope it was her decision, and I'm proud," Dennis said of Green.

Dennis then quickly redirected to Flowers, asking, "What do you know? Y'all are best friends."

"It started out as a break, and I think he's got some things to figure out, and he knows that," Flowers said. "It's not really fair to keep her on hold while he does that, so, I'm happy they're taking the time."

Though the relationship is done, Flowers' response left room for a possible reconnection between Rose and Green.

"But nothing is permanent, so we'll see how it goes," she added.

Shep Rose and Olivia Flowers

PEOPLE was first to report that Rose and Green split in late July after two years of dating. Sources explained the breakup stemmed from Rose's disinterest in having a committed relationship.

"Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," one source said.

Another insider added, "She's incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish. He'll regret this."

Shep Rose
Taylor Ann Green/Instagram

The split comes after Rose admitted to being unfaithful in his relationship with Green during a previous Southern Charm reunion. He detailed text messages with an "old flame" while also revealing he "kissed a girl in a stairwell, but that's all it was."

Signs of their imminent breakup were also present in Thursday's episode of Southern Charm. As Rose spoke to Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith about his timeline for marriage, it appeared his outlook on the matter differed from Green's own.

"No, no. Taylor's not the pressure type of gal to do that," Rose said when asked about whether there'd be "wedding bells" anytime soon, but Green said in a confessional, "In my perfect world, I would get married at maybe 30, 31. Start having kids by maybe 32, 33. How old am I now?"

"Shep's clock might not be ticking, but mine is," she added.

Rose told PEOPLE in June that despite the way their relationship looks on-screen, he and Green were making the best of their connection in the public eye.

Taylor Ann green
Taylor Ann green/ Instagram

"It is difficult to curate a relationship on camera," he said. "The way I describe it is all my years on the show, I was juggling one ball; that was me."

Rose added: "Now I'm juggling me, I'm juggling my girlfriend and our relationship. Sometimes when you try too hard, it comes off even worse. I think I suffered a little bit from that, trying too hard."

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

