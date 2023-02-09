'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Honors Late Brother Conner on His 33rd Birthday: 'We Are Missing You'

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers is remembering her late brother Conner on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

On Thursday, just 10 days after Conner's death, Flowers posted a photo of her brother on Instagram, showing him pointing off into the distance with his mother, sister and father beside him.

"I've been avoiding the post and anything else that makes losing you our new reality…but I want to wish you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Conner," Flowers began in the caption.

"Mom, Dad, and I love you. here on earth we are missing you," she continued, adding a hashtag with the number 33, in reference to how old Conner would've been.

She then thanked those "who have reached out and been so helpful during this time."

"To be surrounded by those who knew and loved Conner all week was a gift in itself," Flowers wrote before concluding her caption by saying her family is "so grateful" for everyone's messages, adding that they "haven't gone unseen."

Flowers also posted a photo of herself, wearing what appears to be brother's jersey on her Instagram Story. In the shot, Flowers' back is to the camera and she looks off into the sunset setting on the water.

Olivia Flowers/instagram

Several of Flowers' Southern Charm costars commented on the post, sending their condolences to the reality star and her family.

"Beautifully said. We're all here for you 🤍," Flowers' ex, Austin Kroll, wrote as Taylor Ann Green commented, "Celebrating with Jesus today🎂♥️"

Naomie Olindo, Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen wrote "Love you" in the comments, and Flowers' former costar, Kathryn Dennis, echoed by saying, "Love you both!!!! Beautiful day for it!"

Stars from the Bravo series' spinoff Southern Hospitality also paid their respects, including Maddi Reese and Joe Bradley, who commented on the post with three heart emojis.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix also commented on the post, writing, "sending you all the love and hugs for you and your family 🤍"

Conner Flowers/Instagram

Conner died on Jan. 30 at his residence in the Isle of Palms outside of Charleston, South Carolina, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said in a statement, according to Page Six.

O'Neal added that "the manner and cause of death are pending," as local police continue "investigating."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, the Flowers family remembered Conner's friendly nature and commitment to his faith.

"Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went," the family shared. "His values were seeded in his faith and in his family."

"We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come," the statement continued. "Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother."