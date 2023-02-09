'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Honors Late Brother Conner on His 33rd Birthday: 'We Are Missing You'

"I've been avoiding the post and anything else that makes losing you our new reality... but I want to wish you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Conner," Flowers wrote

By
Published on February 9, 2023 09:09 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/BzJ_FpQBrpX/ oliviabflowers Verified Remember...as far as anyone knows, we are a nice normal family. Edited · 188w
Photo: Olivia Flowers/Instagram

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers is remembering her late brother Conner on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

On Thursday, just 10 days after Conner's death, Flowers posted a photo of her brother on Instagram, showing him pointing off into the distance with his mother, sister and father beside him.

"I've been avoiding the post and anything else that makes losing you our new reality…but I want to wish you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Conner," Flowers began in the caption.

"Mom, Dad, and I love you. here on earth we are missing you," she continued, adding a hashtag with the number 33, in reference to how old Conner would've been.

She then thanked those "who have reached out and been so helpful during this time."

"To be surrounded by those who knew and loved Conner all week was a gift in itself," Flowers wrote before concluding her caption by saying her family is "so grateful" for everyone's messages, adding that they "haven't gone unseen."

Flowers also posted a photo of herself, wearing what appears to be brother's jersey on her Instagram Story. In the shot, Flowers' back is to the camera and she looks off into the sunset setting on the water.

Southern Charm Star Olivia Flowers Pays Tribute to Late Brother Conner on His Birthday https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviabflowers/3034667953382937143/
Olivia Flowers/instagram

Several of Flowers' Southern Charm costars commented on the post, sending their condolences to the reality star and her family.

"Beautifully said. We're all here for you 🤍," Flowers' ex, Austin Kroll, wrote as Taylor Ann Green commented, "Celebrating with Jesus today🎂♥️"

Naomie Olindo, Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen wrote "Love you" in the comments, and Flowers' former costar, Kathryn Dennis, echoed by saying, "Love you both!!!! Beautiful day for it!"

Stars from the Bravo series' spinoff Southern Hospitality also paid their respects, including Maddi Reese and Joe Bradley, who commented on the post with three heart emojis.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix also commented on the post, writing, "sending you all the love and hugs for you and your family 🤍"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bds68xUlFG8/ connerhflowers Christmas Eve 264w
Conner Flowers/Instagram

Conner died on Jan. 30 at his residence in the Isle of Palms outside of Charleston, South Carolina, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said in a statement, according to Page Six.

O'Neal added that "the manner and cause of death are pending," as local police continue "investigating."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, the Flowers family remembered Conner's friendly nature and commitment to his faith.

"Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went," the family shared. "His values were seeded in his faith and in his family."

"We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come," the statement continued. "Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother."

Related Articles
Asher Grodman - Photo credit: Emily Assiran
'Ghosts' Star Asher Grodman on 'Trevor's Body,' Tara Reid and Future Hookups with Hetty
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Says 'It Would Be Crazy' Not to Film His Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says She and Husband Joe Gorga Will Leave 'RHONJ' 'When the Time Is Right'
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara - Riley
See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in February 2023
Dan Swygart instagram
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Swygart Shares What He's Learned Through Heartbreak: 'Build Yourself Up'
Tom Schwartz of "Vanderpump Rules" attends Andy's Legends Ball at BravoCon 2022 on October 14, 2022 at Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA. Robin Platzer/ Twin Images/ SIPA USA; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797ho) Katie Maloney Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Tom Schwartz Rules Out Katie Maloney Rekindling — and Remarriage — After Admitting He 'Strayed a Few Times'
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Is Focusing on Her 'Dreams' and 'Passions' After Kody Split: 'Every One of Us Is Worthy’
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Is 'Building a Great Life' and 'Doing Whatever the Hell I Want' After Kody Split
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney Slams Ex Husband Tom Schwartz as They Navigate Breakup in 'Vanderpump Rules' Premiere
the drew barrymore show -teresa giudice teaches Drew how to flip a table like a pro!
Teresa Giudice Gives Drew Barrymore a Lesson on How to Flip a Table After Iconic 'RHONJ' Moment
Diamond White at the premiere of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" held at the Walt Disney Studios Lot on February 4, 2023 in Burbank, California.
Marvel Star Diamond White Is 'Excited to See a Superhero that Looks Like Me' in New Disney Series
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile attend Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City.
'BiP' 's Serena Pitt Had to Cancel Valentine's Day Plans with Joe Amabile After She 'Double-Booked' Herself
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says Filming New Season of 'RHONJ' Took a 'Heavy' Toll on Husband Joe: He 'Couldn't Fake It'
Lisa Rinna arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lisa Rinna Jokes 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Will Be Lacking 'Everything' After Her Exit
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Says She's ‘Dating Just for Fun’ After Split From Kody
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is Dating Someone 'Exclusively' After Kody Split: 'He's a Dream Come True'
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Address Their Search for a 'Sweet Spot' in Post-Divorce Relationship 
gina rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez Says She Felt 'So Connected' to New Series 'Not Dead Yet' After Her Grandma's Death