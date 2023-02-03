'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers' Brother Conner Dead at 32: 'A Remarkable Young Man'

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers' brother, Conner Flowers, has died. He was 32.

Flowers died Monday at his residence in the Isle of Palms outside of Charleston, South Carolina, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said in a statement, according to Page Six.

O'Neal added that "the manner and cause of death are pending," as local police continue "investigating."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Flowers' family remembered his friendly nature and commitment to his faith.

"Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went," the family shared. "His values were seeded in his faith and in his family."

"We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come," the statement continued. "Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother."

Obituary

Flowers was born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina, on Feb. 9, 1990. He was "known by many as a full of life and a fun-loving friend, as well as an avid golfer," per his Legacy obituary page.

After the family moved to Dallas, Texas, in 2006, Flowers enjoyed attending Dallas Cowboys football games and Mavericks basketball games, where he also "developed his entrepreneurial spirit while making many new friends," the obituary stated.

Flowers most recently worked in real estate in Charleston and "treasured time with his family," according to the obituary.

Conner Flowers/Instagram

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel — who is a close family friend — paid tribute to Flowers on Instagram following news of his death.

"RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023 Words can't rightfully describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless. My sincerest sympathies to your broken-hearted family," Ravenel captioned the post, which featured photos of the two having a glass of wine and golfing.

Thomas Ravenel/Instagram

Flowers is survived by his parents, Garry and Robin, his sister Olivia and his maternal grandparents.

A funeral service is set to be held in Isle Palms this weekend.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in Flowers' name to LymeDisease.org or Pet Helpers, a nonprofit pet adoption center and spay/neuter clinic serving communities in Charleston, South Carolina.