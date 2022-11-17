'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Marries Brett Randle at a South Carolina Courthouse

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy is married!

The reality star, 32, and Brett Randle tied the knot on November 16 at a Charleston, South Carolina courthouse.

The couple's ceremony comes just days before their tropical destination wedding this weekend. In anticipation of this big event, LeCroy shared a video the newlyweds took outside of the courthouse and teased the upcoming gathering in Mexico.

"It's the final countdown… 11.19.22," she captioned the romantic clip.

LeCroy also shared a sweet photo collage video post.

"Get in honey, we're going to Mexico," she captioned the upload. "Literally last week my family showed a video of my 5 yr old self singing this song we all had chills… when you know you know 🤍."

LeCroy last opened up about her wedding plans in an interview with E! News in July.

"I'm only having 30 people," she shared at the time. "It is destination, and my fiancé is one of eight, so it's pretty much his family and my family and that's about it. Very intimate."

Madison LeCroy and partner. Madison Lecroy/Instagram

LeCroy announced her engagement to Randle in October during an Amazon Live event. She told PEOPLE that Randle popped the question after her and her 9-year-old son Hudson (whom she shares with her ex-husband) on a belated birthday celebration.

"I honestly was not expecting it that day," LeCroy said at the time. "We traveled a lot this summer and I kind of thought it was going to happen around then."

"The next thing you know we come back home and I'm thinking it's just a birthday dinner, and my son's over here jumping around and I turn around and my fiancé is down on one knee and proposed to me in my living room," she continued. "It was so intimate. I've been crying like crazy from joy. [I'm] so excited."

Randle made sure to get permission from Hudson before the proposal.

"When he asked my son if he could propose, my son said, 'Yeah as long as I'm a part of the proposal.' It was very sweet," she recalled. "Hudson goes, 'My mom, I know she'd love a limo. So let's get her a limo and take her out to dinner for her belated birthday.'"

LeCroy and Randle celebrated another milestone in May. The couple announced that they had purchased their first home together.

The television personality shared a series of Instagram photos of her, Randle and Hudson posing together in front of the traditional Southern home complete with a double-porch.

"Look at us buying a house and s---," she captioned the post.

After meeting in Arizona in April, the couple went Instagram-official a few months later when LeCroy shared a series of photos of herself on a boat with her then-mystery man in Lake Tahoe, California, simply captioning the collection, "Mad happy."

LeCroy was previously linked to Kristin Cavallari's ex Jay Cutler and dated her Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll for nearly three years before calling it quits last year.