Shep Rose gave his seal of approval to ex Taylor Ann Green if she wants to date another Bravo star in the future — specifically Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz.

The Southern Charm star, 42, revealed he thinks the Tom Tom owner would be a good match for her former girlfriend.

"I love Thomas Schwartz — that would make me happy if she ended up with Thomas Schwartz," he told E! News at BravoCon 2022. "My point is I'm not a jealous man. We had a great, great time. If she ends up with a very good guy that makes her happy, that would make me happy."

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Despite Rose's endorsement of the new potential pairing, Tom told the outlet that he is "not even thinking about dating" following his divorce from costar Katie Maloney.

However, that didn't stop him from complimenting Green, saying she is "drop-dead gorgeous, a 10 out of 10."

Rose also shared about his experience online dating following a "four-month bender" of partying following his split with Green in July.

"I am so technologically inept," he told the outlet. "I haven't been on Raya in a long, long, long time ... Raya was like beautiful models. I was like, 'Holy s---.' Not that they were reaching out to me, but I was like, 'I'm at the cool party.'"

Taylor Ann Green/Instagram

At fan convention's "Bravo2Bravo" panel on Friday, Rose reiterated he's not using his much-discussed Raya account.

His DMs, however, have been blowing up. "I had a Playboy Playmate message me after the breakup," Rose revealed, explaining that he didn't hear from her after writing her back.

"She ghosted me!" he laughed, adding, "she's just playing hard to get."

The reality star also opened up about his split from Green during the panel.

"It's been really hard," Rose admitted. "Everybody copes differently but we are starting to get to a nice place. Hopefully. But it's been very hard, personally."

The pair broke up in July after two years of dating. They tried to remain cordial, spending time together in Florida in August as well as a source assured PEOPLE the run-in was "not romantic" — but clearly the good will wasn't long-lasting, as Green pelted Rose, 42, with angry comments throughout Southern Charm's season 8 reunion.

The latest season of Southern Charm ended with Green quitting her job to travel with Rose. But when they returned to Charleston, South Carolina, their relationship took a turn.

"Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," a source said at the time.

Another insider said Green felt "incredibly hurt" about the breakup. "But she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish," the second source continued. "He'll regret this."

The couple encountered problems earlier in the season when Rose's active Raya dating profile surfaced. Craig Conover insisted Rose deactivate the profile, but Rose refused.

"I'm not going to do that," the Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar author said. "I'm not going to touch it."