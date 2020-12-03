Southern Charm's Shep Rose to Release Memoir, Average Expectations, About His Wildest Exploits

"I wrote this book for the fans and the haters," says the Bravo star

By Jodi Guglielmi
December 03, 2020 11:00 AM
Advertisement
Shep Rose

Shep Rose is the first to admit he's had a lot to learn over the years — and now, he's ready to share his wisdom.

The Southern Charm star, 40, has written a book about relationships, travel and the trials and tribulations of being a late bloomer, titled Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The memoir, which will be a collection of essays, follows Rose as he gives his candid and honest takes on relationships (including the ins and outs of ghosting!), reveals his wildest stories from traveling abroad and opens up about any and all exploits that helped him grow into the person he is today, all in the hopes of encouraging readers to live an untamed life.

Credit: Simon & Schuster

"I wrote this book for the fans and the haters," Rose says. "I'm sure both groups will be horrified, but ultimately intrigued, by my insane exploits! You'll laugh, you'll cringe...but it just may be the best thing to come out of COVID, excluding, of course, Tiger King."

On the current season of Southern Charm, fans have watched Rose begin to put his partying days behind him and embrace the idea of monogamy after meeting his girlfriend Taylor Ann Green.

RELATED: Leva Bonaparte on Being Southern Charm's First Cast Member of Color — 'I'm No Rookie'

"I mean, we were quarantined together, which made it quite easy," he recently said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Honestly, we were like a married couple two or three months into our relationship, so, that was a change and I was kind of nervous about it — but I must say, domesticity isn't all that bad, and maybe I was being scared of it for no reason at all."

Rose's book news comes just one month after his former Southern Charm costar Cameran Eubanks announced her own upcoming memoir, One Day You'll Thank Me.

Average Expectations hits bookstands on March 16, 2021.

`
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com