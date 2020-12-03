Southern Charm's Shep Rose to Release Memoir, Average Expectations, About His Wildest Exploits

"I wrote this book for the fans and the haters," says the Bravo star

Shep Rose is the first to admit he's had a lot to learn over the years — and now, he's ready to share his wisdom.

The Southern Charm star, 40, has written a book about relationships, travel and the trials and tribulations of being a late bloomer, titled Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The memoir, which will be a collection of essays, follows Rose as he gives his candid and honest takes on relationships (including the ins and outs of ghosting!), reveals his wildest stories from traveling abroad and opens up about any and all exploits that helped him grow into the person he is today, all in the hopes of encouraging readers to live an untamed life.

"I wrote this book for the fans and the haters," Rose says. "I'm sure both groups will be horrified, but ultimately intrigued, by my insane exploits! You'll laugh, you'll cringe...but it just may be the best thing to come out of COVID, excluding, of course, Tiger King."

