Southern Charm's eternal bachelor has flipped the script.

"She's [a] really kind person and everybody loves her," he said of Green. "Craig'll tell you, arguably my friends like her more than me. So I just love seeing her sort of navigate all of my friends, because she wins everyone over immediately and that's a really cool quality."

As for how he's adjusting to monogamy after resisting the concept for so long? The Bravo star, 40, said hunkering down at home with Green during the COVID-19 outbreak gave him no choice — and was actually quite pleasant.

"I mean, we were quarantined together, which made it quite easy," he said. "Honestly, we were like a married couple two or three months into our relationship, so, that was a change and I was kind of nervous about it — but I must say, domesticity isn't all that bad, and maybe I was being scared of it for no reason at all."

The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in May when Green posted a photo of the two cozied up together on the beach in South Carolina.

"I guess the secret is out. P.S. Those bruises are from surfing... I promise," Green originally captioned the shot before changing it to, "We're just promoting the hat."

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two hadn't yet "put a label" on their relationship.

"They met at Home Team BBQ on Sullivan's Island and instantly hit it off," said the source. "She only moved to Charleston a year or so ago, so she's still new to the area and isn't exactly looking to settle down just yet. And Shep, of course, has long been a bachelor."

"It works for both of them," the source added. "They're a cute pair."

And it turns out Rose's costar Craig Conover is also off the market. Conover, 31, was on WWHL as well, and revealed that he's been seeing someone new.

"I actually started dating someone during quarantine, after Austen [Kroll] and I's lives started to point us in the direction of rehab, basically, because we were drinking so much wine every night," he joked. "But yeah, so I've been dating someone for four to five months now."

"It was easy during quarantine, which was interesting, but now we're navigating how to date in the regular world, so it's been fun," he added. "I'm happy."

Image zoom Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Conover previously dated Naomie Olindo, 27, for three years before calling it quits in September 2017. Much of their relationship drama was documented on the hit reality show, with season 6 focusing on the fallout of their breakup.