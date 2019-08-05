Southern Charm's Shep Rose Mocks Woman Collecting Cans on the Street

Shep Rose is in hot water.

The Southern Charm star, 39, angered many of his fans on Monday after he recorded himself mocking a woman on the street in the East Village in New York City for collecting cans.

When confronted by his followers, Rose refused to apologize for his behavior, leading his fans to express their disgust on social media and call on Bravo, the network which airs the reality show, to take action about the incident.

Reps for Rose and Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Shep Rose

In a video initially shared to Rose’s Instagram Stories, the reality star can be heard yelling at the woman while she sits on a step stool on the sidewalk and makes it clear that she is not interested in being filmed.

“Look at me, nice cans! I mean, the cans you have!” he jeers in the since-deleted clip (which was captured by a fan) as he pans the camera over to the pile of cans. In response, the woman covers her face and yells back, “No! No!”

Over the video, Rose wrote, “I love double entendres. Yes she was camera shy. But she laughed.”

@Pataltschul @WSUDLERSMITH @Andy Is this Southern Charm? I can understand being drunk & feeling regret but @ShepRose feels none this morning. Cheap way to get “laughs” from followers but there is nothing funny about homelessness. I’m DONE w/ him pic.twitter.com/1SG7EjaQY4 — Kimberly (@KimberlyMCav) August 5, 2019

RELATED: Southern Charm‘s Shep Rose Is ‘Not Against the Theory’ of a Monogamous Relationship

After watching the short clip, several Twitter users slammed Rose for his actions and even tagged Andy Cohen, Southern Charm executive producer Whitney Sudler-Smith, and his costar Patricia Altschul in their scathing messages.

“@BravoTV and @Andy what are you gonna do about that disgusting video your employee @ShepRose posted of him drunkenly harassing a woman on the street? What an embarrassment for the @BravoTV network. Is this really the kinda behavior you wanna promote? Get him off TV,” wrote one fan.

Rose responded to the fan by writing, “Always get a chuckle when people try to send me to the principles [sic] office. I bet you were a scream in high school!”

Image zoom

In response to another user, who claimed that Rose felt no remorse about his actions and only did it as a “cheap way to get ‘laughs,’ ” the reality star answered with a sarcastic message.

“Omg. I offended you! Ok. Here’s the plan, sensitivity training 5 times a week,” he tweeted. “Then intensive therapy (hot yoga?) followed by a public flogging in the town square. Then I move to Siberia and live in an igloo for 4 months. At this point. I think I’ll be cleansed of your disapproval.”

When others told Rose that they were “disappointed” with his video, the Bravo star simply said, “Unfollow then. No big deal.”

After being asked why he found the video to be funny, Rose went on to say, “Doesn’t matter. You follow me. You can easily get out of the situation. It’s not a binding contract.”

“I am not responsible for your happiness,” he continued. “If I miss the mark in your mind just keep scrolling.”

Image zoom

Image zoom

RELATED: Southern Charm: Danni Baird Slams Madison LeCroy’s ‘Calculated’ Claim She Got Chlamydia from Shep

This isn’t the only drama that Rose has recently been embroiled with.

Last week, the star was involved in a salacious rumor, started by his Southern Charm costar Madison LeCroy, who claimed he gave Danni Baird chlamydia — something the two reality stars both swiftly denied.

The major allegation — which LeCroy’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Austen Kroll later admitted he told her — came out during a heated argument between LeCroy and Rose during a group trip to Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Rose has long clashed with LeCroy, calling the hairstylist and makeup artist “white trash” to Kroll earlier in the season. Though he later apologized, LeCroy had her own issues with Rose, feeling as though he and castmate Craig Conover were coming in between her relationship with the beer-maker.

Image zoom Shep Rose Mike Pont/WireImage

That’s how her disagreement with Rose on last Wednesday’s episode began. As both waited for their transportation to leave the long weekend, Rose and LeCroy began verbally sparring. Eventually, LeCroy dropped the allegation.

Baird later spoke out about the rumor to The Daily Dish in an interview and said, “What Madison said was very hurtful and untrue, and I feel as though it was clearly calculated, both directed at Shep and to me.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.