'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Accuses Shep Rose of Being 'Abusive' Toward Taylor Ann Green

Craig Conover and Shep Rose continued bickering by the bonfire at Frank Lloyd Wright's Auldbrass Plantation on Thursday's episode of Southern Charm following the revelation that Craig's ex Naomie Olindo had hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith.

Shep's girlfriend Taylor Ann Green urged him to apologize to Craig, but Shep said he "wouldn't change a thing" about his behavior toward Craig.

When Whitney ushered everyone to dinner, Olivia Flowers objected to being seated next to Austen Kroll.

"I'm hella uncomfortable," Olivia said in a confessional interview. "Here I am dealing with like the bulls--- of him and Madison and now him and Ciara hung out. Define 'hanging out'…."

Courtesy of Mohegan Sun

While Shep remained in a pouty mood, complaining about cucumbers in his salad and flicking them on the lawn, Austen and Craig excused themselves to take tequila shots.

Taylor continued to push Shep to apologize to Craig. "Did you ever say the word 'sorry'?" she asked. "You have got to use that word. You have got to rise above your ego."

Shep's cousin Marcie Hobbs agreed, so Shep finally talked to Craig.

"Craig, I'm really, really sorry," the Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar author said to Craig. "Hey, I'm dead serious. I'm sorry for all the s--- I said."

Craig understood, "You and I both have to acknowledge that we don't see eye to eye."

Back at the table, Craig filled in Austen and the others about Shep apologizing.

"He apologized, but look, when you're coming at someone, the problem isn't the person you're coming at," Craig said.

"You were acting out, too," Austen pointed out to Craig.

Craig felt like Austen took Shep's side. "Craig, you are a crazy person," Austen said.

That erupted into a fight between Craig and Austen. "Just for the record, we're not friends anymore," Craig said to Austen before walking away from the table.

Austen told Olivia he didn't "care at all" about what Craig said. When Craig returned to the table, he implied that he expected an apology from Austen.

"There's one person at the table who needs to apologize," Craig said. "He knows who he is."

Bravo

Olivia encouraged Austen to apologize, but he wouldn't hear it. "You taking Craig's side, I just won't even," Austen said to her.

All the drama caused Venita Aspen and Leva Bonaparte to go back to Charleston.

NOT-SO-FUN AND GAMES

At breakfast the next morning, Craig told Austen a lot of people disapproved of his behavior. "There's no one here that will side with you over me," Craig told the Trop Hop beer creator.

The gang took a break — or so they thought — from the tension to play outdoor games like egg toss. But when Taylor stomped on Shep's egg after he dropped it, he erupted, calling her a "f---ing idiot."

Olivia threw an egg at Shep, and Naomie came to Taylor's defense.

"He can't talk to you like that," Naomie said to Taylor. "That is insane. That is, like, abusive as f---."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCUniversal via Getty

Naomie and Taylor headed inside while Shep shouted, "The wussification of America continues."

Naomie told Taylor: "If he truly loved you, he wouldn't be putting you in this situation."

Taylor said she didn't even register Shep's insult because she'd gotten so used to him speaking that way. "I'm not trying to be a fixer, but I do care a whole hell of a lot about that person," Taylor said. "I'm like exhausted."

The crew moved onto playing basketball and Macie told Shep he should apologize to Taylor. "I'll never say, 'I'm sorry,'" he said.

Eventually, after speaking with Craig, Shep came around and apologized to Taylor.

"I'm a better person when I'm with you and I know that, I'm not a fool," Shep said to Taylor. "And if I'm not good enough, okay, I will be sad and brokenhearted, but I'll understand because you know how much of a f---ing idiot I am."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

"I love you so much, my family loves you immensely, but I am exhausted," Taylor responded.

Shep asked what Taylor wanted him to do in order to move forward together. Taylor said she wanted him to "put your ego aside and be kind to people."

"That's completely fair," Shep decided.

THE BROMANCE CONTINUES

Craig and Austen also touched base because Craig didn't want them to act like nothing happened. "I don't have any problems with you," Craig said.

"You could've fooled me," Austen retorted.

Craig explained that he freaked out because he felt like Austen didn't have his back. "Isn't this what friendship is? Your best friends are supposed to tell you when you're doing something stupid," Austen said.

But he wanted to stay friends. "I don't like waking up being mad at each other and I shouldn't say some of that stuff to you because it's not how I feel," the Pillow Talk: What's Wrong with My Sewing? author told Austen. "We're basically saying stuff to hurt each other."

Austen and Craig hugged it out, but Austen didn't want to apologize. "There's no way in hell I'm in the wrong on this," Austen told the cameras. "I'm not apologizing to Craig for s---."

…AND SO DOES THE ROMANCE

Then Austen set things straight with Olivia. Olivia informed Austen that she knew he was upset about her "date situation" at the dog wedding.

"I've just been really bummed and I know that it was like my fault for ... I was like, 'Hey, let's just like have fun, take it slow.' And of course, you did exactly what I told you to do," Austen said. "It's like everything dumb that happens in my life is a product of my own decision making, but I don't want you to be with anyone else."

Olivia continued to ask Austen who he spent the night with after the dog wedding, even though she knew the answer. Austen owned up to hanging out with his Winter House ex Ciara Miller that night.

"Does it actually bother you?" he asked.

Olivia said she just wished he told her initially, adding, "I don't want to see you with other people either."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.