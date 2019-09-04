What the Southern Charm Stars Are Doing for Hurricane Relief as Dorian Approaches the Carolinas

The stars of Southern Charm are doing what they can to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

As the devastating storm, which made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday, barrels towards the Carolinas, Shep Rose and Craig Conover have each come up with a hurricane relief plan.

Rose designed two hats embroidered with the national flag of the Bahamas and is donating 100 percent of the proceeds toward fire and rescue efforts in the country, while Conover is donating all the proceeds from the sale of his $58 Bahamas-inspired lobster pillow.

Conover actually lived in the Bahamas last summer as he dealt with a breakup and previously told PEOPLE that he “was happy there for the first time in a while,” crediting his stay in Marsh Harbour with helping him heal. His pillow sold out instantly and raised almost $5,000 in one day, he revealed on his Instagram Story.

“I just wanted to thank everyone for their incredible generosity and having empathy and respect for Abacos and the rest of the Bahamas,” he said, according to Bravo. “We actually sold out of our spiny lobster pillow, I just had to restock them, so we’ve raised almost $5,000 today that’ll be donated directly to buying supplies to get to Abacos when people can actually get there.”

Rose, 39, referenced visiting Conover last year in his own post.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have spent some time in the Bahamas over the years and absolutely loved everything about my time there,” he wrote on Instagram. “Then @caconover lived in Marsh Harbour for a while and I got to meet some very wonderful and hospitable people in the Abacos. The last couple days have been hard to watch and follow, we’re trying to devise the best plan to raise relief funds. So here’s the first attempt. Please scroll to see the 2 different styles of hats that we are making. 💯 going to the efforts to rebuild and support fire and rescue in the Bahamas.”

“Update: just talked to some friends who have been talking to their people in the Abacos…it is like a war zone guys, essentially nothing left,” he added. “The main focus is rescuing people right now. The injured especially, but the situation is extremely serious for everyone. Please pray for everyone and the most immediate thing we can do is somehow, someway help these people get the hell out of there. This is a catastrophe of the highest order.”

Eliza Limehouse is donating all the sales of her Bahama Blue Snaffle Bit bracelet to Bahamas disaster relief, and Cameran Eubanks is also working to devise a plan of her own.

“It’s a beautiful and quiet day in the Holy City. … We hope that Dorian stays out to sea,” Eubanks wrote on Instagram. “Our thoughts are with the people of the beautiful Bahamas. We are coming up with a plan to help now. Stay tuned.”

Patricia Altschul posted a video of her son Whitney Sudler-Smith playing “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by Scorpions on the guitar.

“I repost this every time there’s a hurricane in #charleston,” she captioned the post. “Prayers to those in the path of this horrific storm and to the Bahamas and Abacos. #monumental #devastation.”

As of Wednesday morning, Dorian had killed at least seven people, according to CNN, and is moving north toward the east coast of the United States. All known deaths have occurred on the Abaco islands near Grand Bahama and officials fear the death toll could rise, per CNN. The hurricane ravaged the Bahamas for over 36 hours, packing deadly floodwaters, heavy rain and fierce winds, the Washington Post reported.

The National Hurricane Center announced on Tuesday that Dorian will slowly move north, close to the Florida east coast through Wednesday, and pass near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday before going “near or over” the North Carolina coast on Thursday. North Carolina could see hurricane-force winds and the Florida coast could experience flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a high-risk warning for floods in South Carolina and parts of North Carolina for Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Rainfall of up to 15 inches is possible in the area.

Hurricane Dorian was spinning less than 100 miles from the Florida coast Wednesday morning, “moving parallel to the northeastern coast of Florida,” CNN reported. A “life-threatening storm surge” and dangerous winds are expected along portions of the Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina coasts, the Center announced in an advisory.