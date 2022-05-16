PEOPLE has the exclusive trailer for season 8 of Southern Charm, which premieres with a supersized episode on June 23 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo

Southern Charm: Naomie Olindo Returns for Season 8 as Ex Craig Conover Says They 'Hooked Up'

Things are going south this June on Bravo with the return of Southern Charm!

The beloved reality series — which follows a group of friends in Charleston, South Carolina — is back for its eighth season next month, with former star Naomie Olindo returning after a season hiatus.

Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul and her son Whitney Sudler-Smith will make appearances too, as will John Pringle, who joined the show last season.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the season 8 cast photos and trailer, the latter which includes the bombshell revelation that Olindo and her ex-boyfriend Conover briefly rekindled their romance after her split from anesthesiologist Metul Shah.

"I feel like you're awkward around me a little bit," Olindo tells Conover, who is now dating Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.

"We're not just exes, we hooked up recently," Conover replies.

His bombshell revelation might not make DeSorbo happy. "I think that hanging out one-on-one with an ex while you are dating someone is inappropriate," she tells him in one tense sit-down.

They're not the only couple involved in conflict this season. Judging from the trailer, there's relationship drama happening at every turn (save for LeCroy, who is happily engaged).

Rose and Green appear to be at a crossroads in their relationship despite Shep telling her in the trailer, "I want to go places with you and see the world."

"I don't know where I'm going to be in six months," he later says, admitting that Green "gets jealous." Kroll points more of the blame at Rose. "The way that he talks to you sometimes, Kroll tells Green, seconds before a clip plays of Rose calling her "a f---ing idiot" during an argument.

"What is going on?" Green says later, in tears. "I'm starting to question everything."

Dennis and Ravenell are also having some problems. "I can go to all your friends and ask, 'Hey is Kathryn a problem?' Yes, you are, the problem!' he says to her during a heated back and forth.

And then there's the biggest relationship conflict of them all: trouble between the Conover-Kroll-Rose bromance.

One moment, Conover and Kroll get physical with one another, Conover putting Kroll in a headlock and asking him to "Say I'm sorry." Another clip shows Rose cursing out Kroll. "Austen, you're a f---ing joke!" he shouts. "I can't believe I'm sharing oxygen with you!"

As for the rest of cast, here's Bravo's official descriptions for what fans can expect this season on Southern Charm:

Kathryn celebrates her 30th birthday and is in a new relationship with her live-in boyfriend, Chleb. While she would love for the next decade of her life to be smooth sailing, she struggles to figure out exactly how to steer her way through. When an old friend moves back to town, she lets old resentments bubble to the surface.

A former college athlete, Chleb prides himself on discipline and hard work, which he channels into his relationship with Kathryn. He also has a close bond with his mother, Debbie, who is not afraid to voice what she thinks is best for her son.

Leva has moved into a new house in an upscale neighborhood with Lamar and their son, but she is wrestling with her mental health and the demands of running four restaurants on King Street.

Craig has finally made things official with his new girlfriend, Paige, but when the former love of his life shows up, his new relationship faces unexpected challenges. To complicate the situation, Whitney inserts himself when he decides to throw major shade at his friend.

Looking to mend her broken heart, Naomie leaves New York and heads back to Charleston. She is hoping for a fresh start, but drama with an old fling resurfaces while she sets her sights on a steamy new romance.

At 42 years old and facing pressure to settle down, Shep finds himself at a crossroads in his relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor, who is still grappling with Shep's past mistakes. When Shep reaches his breaking point, his friends waste no time calling him out and coming to her defense.

Patient and steadfast, Taylor leans on the group when she confronts past and present scares in her relationship. While quick to stand up for her friends, the dental assistant finds herself thinking twice about whether or not Shep is worth sticking around for.

Austen is enjoying professional success and has set his sights on a new love interest, Olivia. But putting his romantic past behind him looks difficult, as much as he attempts to convince himself otherwise.

Olivia returned home to Charleston shortly before the pandemic hit, and what was supposed to be a weeklong vacation turned into a permanent stay. After a DM from Austen, she finds herself smitten. Though she is excited to be reunited with her friend Leva, she quickly gets caught in the crossfire of old feuds.

Newly engaged Madison is busy planning her wedding and splitting time between South Carolina and California. High off the success of her Charleston-based salon, Madison refuses to let resentful exes rain on her parade.

A jack of all trades, Venita is a full-time model and influencer known around Charleston for her glamour, immaculate parties and head-to-toe perfect outfits. As she finds her footing with the group, Venita tries to reconcile her issues with Kathryn, though her and Olivia might not see eye to eye.

Shep's younger cousin, Marcie, is one of the few people who can ask Shep the hard-hitting questions without feeling his wrath. She is expecting a baby girl with her new husband, John.

Southern Charm premiered on Bravo in March 2014. A spinoff series was recently picked up focusing on Bonaparte's bustling Charleston restaurants. It has the working titled Southern Charm: Leva Land.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Peacock would be the exclusive streaming home of Bravo, all episodes of the network's shows being made available to stream on the NBC/Universal-owned platform the day after they air on Bravo.

BravoCon, the network's fan convention, is returning for a second go-around from Oct. 14–16 in New York City, with more than 100 Bravolebrities expected to attend.